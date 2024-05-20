The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Pregnant woman taken to hospital after rolling her car in North East

BT
By Blair Thomson
Updated May 20 2024 - 11:03am, first published 10:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The woman was hospitalised after rolling her vehicle at Eurobin, between Myrtleford and Bright, on Monday morning. File photo
The woman was hospitalised after rolling her vehicle at Eurobin, between Myrtleford and Bright, on Monday morning. File photo

A pregnant woman has been hospitalised after rolling her vehicle at Eurobin.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BT

Blair Thomson

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.