Pregnant woman taken to hospital after rolling her car in North East

A pregnant woman has been hospitalised after rolling her vehicle at Eurobin.
Emergency crews were called to the Great Alpine Road about 4am on Monday, May 20.
The 39-year-old driver, who is 23 weeks pregnant, had to be removed from the crashed vehicle.
She suffered minor injuries.
The woman was assessed by paramedics at the scene before being taken to Wangaratta hospital.
Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
