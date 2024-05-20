Supercars driver admits he 'stuffed up' in qualifying in the Perth round

David Reynolds salvaged a tough weekend for the Border's Supercars competitors with a 10th place in Sunday's final race in Perth.
Brad Jones Racing failed to fire with Andre Heimgartner their highest finisher with 13th in Saturday's race.
It was a weekend that could have been so much better for Reynolds after a mistake in qualifying for Saturday's race cost him dearly.
The team forfeited a new set of tyres from practice in the morning to save for later in the day to ensure he had the best chance of starting near the front.
The Wanaroo circuit is short and tight, making qualifying all important as passing during races is difficult.
But a mistake at the final corner of his quick qualifying lap saw him start from 19th, when he clearly had the pace to be well inside the top 10.
Reynolds was disappointed with himself, knowing he had made it a tough assignment to get a good race result.
"It was a day of kind of what could have been. If I didn't stuff it up in qualifying, I reckon we would have had a much better day," he said.
"I buried us down to 19th when I think my car should have been in the top 10. That strategy was high risk, but high reward and it just didn't come off for us, but I think that at the end of the day it really came down to the process we had in place and it didn't match the time.
"There were a few things that led to that but, all in all, it came down to me in that last corner and maybe sprayed it a little bit. I'm not sure whether that would have got us through to the last qualifying session, but it would have been very close.
"In the race, we just didn't have much pace from start to finish. We had a lot of understeer in the car which chewed up the fronts, then chewed up the rears, so I struggled a lot, but we learnt a lot from the day and took that into Sunday."
True to his word, Reynolds made a much better fist of Sunday's qualifying session and would start from ninth .
In a mature drive, he kept out of trouble, made sure he didn't use his tyres up too early and was able to maintain his pace and hang on for a solid top 10 finish.
"On Sunday we rolled out in qualifying with a much better idea of what we were going to do," he said.
"We started off in Q1, made it through to Q2, and then we used all our sets of tyres and made it into Q3, but unfortunately, once we got to Q3, we had no more tyres left, so we ended up qualifying ninth, which is much better than the day before.
"In the race, we went for a much wider swing on the setup, because Saturday's car was pretty average, so myself and 'Krusty' and the team put our heads together and come up with some really good ideas and I think that worked because I was able to maintain my pace and we finished 10th overall in Sunday's race.
"It's a much better finish and everyone's much happier and it's given us a good direction, but we're understanding a few things about our car, and we've got a test day coming up, which is going to be really important for the rest of the year."
Meantime, BJR is looking to bounce back in the next round at Darwin, which has been a good track for the team over the years.
The team is struggling for pace this year and have lost ground to the rest of the field, who have progressed development of their Generation 3 cars from last year, whereas BJR hasn't been able to unlock any more speed from their four Chevy Camaros.
"It's a bit of a mystery for us at the moment. We really aren't going that badly, it's just so tight - three tenths of a second between first and last! We are up for the challenge and hopefully we'll find a tenth or two at Darwin," team owner Brad Jones said.
The next round will be held at Darwin's Hidden Valley Raceway from June 14-16.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.