YOUR SAY: Grand wish for an indoor pool in Beechworth 'a pipe dream'

I am a resident of Indigo Shire (not in Beechworth) and was amazed to read your story regarding the petition from Maggie Mackenzie for an indoor pool in Beechworth.
The Indigo Shire engaged consultants to prepare a report on shire pools and a recommendation for Beechworth.
The shire has many outdoor pools in Beechworth, Tangambalanga, Yackandandandah, Rutherglen and Chiltern, which are all in a similar condition with various stages of decay due to ageing. It could be argued that all other town pools have equal right to be replaced by the shire with financial assistance from the state government.
The shire report recommended the replacement of the pool liner at Beechworth, which is what has been undertaken at various other pools.
The grand wish of Ms Maggie Mackenzie for a new indoor facility in Beechworth (at a shire estimate of cost in the range of $14.5 million) is, politely, a pipe dream.
The shire population is 17,368, of which Beechworth has 3290 which is located almost on the western boundary of the shire.
The vast majority of the rest of the population who live in the towns of Rutherglen, Chiltern, Barny, Yack and Tangam would choose to utilise an indoor pool in Wodonga because it would be closer, near school or work or paid for by the Wodonga community.
I am not a recreational expert but I suspect all local government pools run at a loss to ratepayers. I, for one, do not wish to contribute to construction and ongoing maintenance.
A big congratulations to Albury Council for adopting a change in the Australia Day celebrations.
The naysayers, again, highlight the fact there is still a lot of colonialism and bigotry woven into our society.
When on earth are we really going to accept and acknowledge the simple fact our First Nations peoples were the original inhabitants. It's a very small step in true recognition of these peoples.
Australia is a young country, full of diversity, ancient culture and vitality. We are, as a nation, still finding our feet by looking to become a republic, having our own flag and having our First Nations peoples enshrined in the constitution.
Australia Day is still a work in progress and to me the date is not yet set in stone.
We must unshackle ourselves from the English colonialism of days past to move forward with our adopted migrants and our original peoples.
