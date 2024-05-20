What is lot size in forex?

When you trade Forex currencies, you do so in 'lots'. In other words, you buy and sell forex pairs in quantities of different sizes. Understanding lot sizes is one of the first steps in learning how forex trading works. On this page, I will explain what a lot size is in Forex trading.

Definition of lot size

In forex, your lot size is the number of currency units you buy or sell. When you buy or sell any currency in the forex market, you buy or sell in lots. You cannot simply choose a random amount of any currency.

When trading via any forex broker, you should have access to at least 3 different lot sizes. In order of quantity, the lot sizes are:

Nano (below 1,000 units of currency)

Micro (1,000 units of currency)

Mini (10,000 units of currency

Standard (100,000 units of currency)

As with many consumer products or investment instruments, you don't trade currencies in individual units. Understanding that one lot means 100,000 units of currency gives you a benchmark to understand how the big forex traders work.

Currency pairs

All forex orders are conducted in terms of currency pairs. When you engage in forex, you must specify how one currency will perform against another. For example, you cannot say "I think the Japanese Yen (JPY) will rise in value". But you can say "I think the Japanese Yen will rise in value against the Australian Dollar".

If you are a professional forex trader and you believe in the above statements, you would make a contract for x lots in the JPY/AUD pair. You are betting that the Japanese Yen will gain value relative to the Australian Dollar.

Why do lot sizes matter?

Normally, institutional traders order however many "Standard" lots. However, smaller lot sizes enable traders with less capital to engage with the forex market.

You should also note that when it comes to forex trading, small orders would often be redundant. Price changes within one trading period are seldom significant enough to make the trouble of placing an order worthwhile. You must buy or sell currency pairs in batches to make any money from typically small movements.

For beginners, forex trading demo accounts or nano lots may serve as practice. However, the potential gains nano lots may produce can be expected to be consistently insignificant.

"Standard" lots are named that way because 100,000 units is the agreed-upon standard for trading currencies globally. At least this is the case among professional forex traders and institutions.

Significance of lot size

The bigger the lot size, the more risk (and reward).

The first thing you've probably noticed is that the different lot sizes contain massive differences in quantity. Even the difference between a mini lot and a micro lot is substantial.

Standard lots

Standard lots naturally carry the potential for much higher potential returns. But they also carry substantially more risks than the smaller lot sizes.

Standard lots are normally used in orders placed by professionals with extensive experience. They have access to software and information that enables them to make precise predictions. They use their technology and expertise to try to make substantial profits for themselves and/or their firms.

Small lot sizes for lower-risk

All the other (smaller) lot sizes are normally used by beginner and intermediate traders. They can be leveraged by individuals who do not engage with forex markets as a part of their full-time professions.

Mini lots are often seen as an adequate lot size for many intermediate traders. They cannot match the precision of professional, full-time forex traders, but they are experienced enough. Also, the risks associated with their orders are still acceptable to them.

The two smallest lot sizes (nano and micro) are so small that Forex beginners can more comfortably use them. You can order micro or nano lots on currency pairs through many brokers that serve casual or beginner investors and traders. They thus offer you a low-risk and convenient way to become acquainted with the day-to-day realities of forex trading.

Micro lots are offered by most forex brokers. But nano lots are harder to come by. Make sure your chosen forex broker offers acceptably low-risk lot sizes if you are just starting to grasp the concepts of forex trading.

Testing with forex brokers

There are currently many forex brokers on the market. Some of them tailor their services to professionals and some to beginners. Others offer varying services to all.

If you want to test forex orders in a low-risk or no-risk environment, look for brokers that offer:

Demo trading / forex trading simulators

Nano lots

Brokers that offer one or both of these options are more beginner-friendly. Some of the best Australian Forex brokers provide these features to help new traders get started.

Forex lot size examples

Now let's look at forex lot sizes in numbers.

Each lot size corresponds to potential wins or losses as the market moves. In forex trading, movements are measured in pips.

Pip movements

Point in percentage (pip) movement is the measurement of the change of value between two currencies. Lot sizes determine your level of exposure; the more money you pay, the more you stand to win or lose.

In accordance with the lot sizes, one pip movement is worth:

Nano lot: $0.01

Micro lot: $0.10

Mini lot: $1

Standard lot: $10



Be aware that this is based on dollar amounts; different currency pairs mean different consequences per pip movement. Many MT4 Brokers offer tools to help you calculate the value of pip movements for various currency pairs.

So, if you purchase a standard lot, each pip movement is worth significantly more money. For example, if you ordered one standard lot on a USD/GBP pair, one pip movement would gain you $10.

Now imagine you are a professional institutional trader and had reason to believe that the USD would gain value over the British Pound. If you ordered 1,000 standard lots and the trading period resulted in one pip movement, you would gain $10,000 from that order (minus expenses, of course).

Unfortunately, you can expect real-world trading pairs to not be nearly as straightforward as this. The good news is that you can calculate lot sizes and risk yourself using simple mathematics. Better still, you can use one of many free calculators to do the job for you.

How to calculate lot size

To make matters simple, you can use one formula when considering a potential forex order.

Lot size = (risk / (stop-loss * pip value))

In this equation, your "risk" is the amount of capital you're risking on the forex order. Your Stop-loss is your predetermined exit point if your order goes the wrong way (measured in negative pip value) and produces a loss. Lastly, the pip value is the value of each pip movement (which is in accordance with your currency pair).

This description may sound a bit complicated if you are completely new to forex trading pairs. But it's the only way to quantify your lot size according to the risk you are willing to take.

Fortunately, beginners can take advantage of lot size calculators. Many websites and forex brokers offer lot size calculators that do the math for you automatically. They are also referred to as:

Position size calculator

Forex position size calculator

Forex lot size calculator



As a beginner, it makes sense to use a demo account or make orders in nano lot sizes to become familiar with these equations and their real-world consequences.

Conclusion

So, "lot size" is one of the first concepts you come across when you delve into the world of forex trading. You need to understand the effect of your lot size on the results of your forex trades.

You can use smaller lot sizes to lower the potential negatives of pip movements that work against you. Standard lot sizes are used professionally by forex professionals who constantly employ professional tools and methods to maximise their profits. The standard lot size offers them an accepted and understood measurement of transaction volume.

If you want to learn more about forex lot sizes, continue expanding your knowledge of forex trading. You can consider finding a brokerage that offers a demo or nano lots to practice and see the results of forex orders. Some of the best Forex trading platforms in Australia provide educational resources and tools to help you develop your trading skills.

Lot size in forex FAQs

How does lot size work in forex?

There are four lot sizes in forex: standard (100,000), mini (10,000), micro (1,000) and Nano (100).

How much is one lot size in forex?

One standard lot in forex is 100,000 units of currency.

What lot size is good for a $1000 forex account?

If you want to start trading forex with just $1,000 in your account, micro lots or nano lots may be feasible.