'Extremely generous': Albury club up for awards for work in the community

An Albury club has been recognised for the support it gives to organisations and groups around the Border.
The SS&A Club has been announced as a NSW Clubs and Community Awards 2024 finalist in three separate categories.
All Abilities football, Boys to the Bush and Albury Wodonga Health paediatric ward were successfully nominated by the club for the awards night.
All Abilities football in Albury-Wodonga was put forward in the fostering grassroots sport category.
North Albury Hoppers All Abilities president Katrina Burns said the SS&A club had been "extremely generous" with helping to get the football club off the ground.
"They have been fantastic, this is our second year, and last year when we started they were one of our first ones on board straight away," she said.
"They helped us get buses for everyone to travel together and get new equipment."
The football president said the SS&A Club had also supported getting the team out on social outings.
The SS&A has supported Wodonga Jets All Abilities since 2018, assisting the group with purchases including equipment for hand-eye co-ordination, uniforms and travel costs.
As part of the nomination, a video highlighting each group's focus and how the club has supported them was submitted.
Ms Burns said making the video was another step in creating awareness of football and showed the community what the players could do.
"When you see the video, it's just wonderful," she said.
"But what it's going to do for All Abilities football is amazing, it's going to put us on the map now for so many more people."
Boys to the Bush is nominated for the heart of the community category and Albury-Wodonga Health paediatric ward in the health care section.
SS&A chief executive Gerard Darmody, said the finalists had all been supported by the club for a long time.
He said the award's focus was not necessarily about how many grants had been received by the organisations, but to share the involvement in the community.
"It's recognition of both the club and our partners really being able to make a difference with local community organisations and keeping local funds and local grants within the community," Mr Darmody said.
He said the club's community strategy is reviewed annually to see where funding was allocated and covered veterans affairs, community and medical health, family, community violence and mental health.
"We've had a community strategy for a number of years around our five pillars of parts of the local Albury-Wodonga community and we're really grateful to be able to continue to do that," he said.
The awards night will be held in Sydney on Thursday, June 6.
