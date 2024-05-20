The Border Mailsport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Power forwards pack their guns to jag a bag of nine goals each

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated May 20 2024 - 3:21pm, first published 1:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Co-coach Dayne Carey has led the Blues to four straight wins to start the season. Picture by James Wiltshire
Co-coach Dayne Carey has led the Blues to four straight wins to start the season. Picture by James Wiltshire

Power forwards Guy Telford and Ash Murray both booted big bags in their sides respective wins in the Upper Murray league over the weekend.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.