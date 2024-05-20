Power forwards pack their guns to jag a bag of nine goals each

Power forwards Guy Telford and Ash Murray both booted big bags in their sides respective wins in the Upper Murray league over the weekend.
Telford booted nine for Cudgewa against Tumbarumba and Murray did likewise for Bullioh against Corryong.
The reigning premier extended their winning streak to 18 after their 17.11 (113) to 5.7 (37) disposal of the Roos.
Blues co-coach Dayne Carey felt the Roos were a lot more competitive than their previous encounter in round 2 which Cudgewa won by 115 points.
"The Roos are always competitive on their home deck and we went into the clash expecting to be challenged," Carey said.
"They definitely looked a lot better than the first time we played them."
The Blues started with a seven-goal-to-one opening term blitz, led by captain Mitch Pynappels who dominated for the visitors in the centre.
Telford was the focal point in attack in the absence of the Blues' two other key forwards in Adam Prior and Drew Cameron and provided a reliable avenue to goal.
The big Blue finished with nine goals to take his season tally to 32.
Jack Ross, Jacob Hill, Luke Bloom, Ashley Greenhill and Ben Hall also played well.
The Roos were best served by Joe Holt, Jake Spackman, co-coach James Waters and Macky Lawrence.
Carey felt it was the Blues' defence which restricted the Roos to five goals that deserved the most credit for the win.
"The back six won it for us," he said.
"Our forwards tend to get a lot of the spotlight but it was our defence who really stood up on the weekend and created a lot of drive and helped set up our attacking opportunities.
"Telford did well to finish with a bag because it was fairly windy conditions and the delivery to him wasn't great.
"But he is just so strong in contested situations and takes the opposition's best defender each week."
Carey revealed Prior opted for another week's rest coming after coming off the general bye the previous week.
"Adsey won't play every week and wanted to have another week off," he said.
"It will be up to him if he has a run around this week against Corryong or rests up again to be primed for when we play Bullioh again in round 6.
"We just want to fine tune a few things against Corryong this week and get ready for Bullioh.
"I'm not saying Corryong will be an easy win but we just need to plan to beat Bullioh again who is right up there with us.
"We only won by less than a kick against the Bulldogs in round 1 so we know it's going to be another tight contest."
In the round's other result, Bullioh 21.14 (140) enjoyed a big win over Corryong 7.2 (44).
Bulldogs Marcus Roberts, Joel Heiner and Josh Walters ensured spearhead Murray had plenty of opportunities after kicking nine of their 21 goals.
