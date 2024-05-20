'Bad news for you': Parking crackdown around hospital draws in journalist

An ABC Goulburn Murray radio journalist has been dealt a ticket from a council officer while asking about Albury hospital car parking issues.
Jason Katsaras was questioning NSW Upper House MP Amanda Cohn during a media conference on the edge of East Street outside Albury hospital on the afternoon of Monday, May 20.
At the same time, the parking inspector walked up to Katsaras' marked ABC car on the opposite side of East Street and stuck a ticket on the driver's side window for disobeying a no stopping sign.
His Toyota and a neighbouring Mitsubishi steered by Seven television news cameraman Reece Rayner were both parked in a zone marked with red 'no stopping' signs.
The fine on the ticket applied to Katsaras tallied $302, while the officer told Rayner he would receive a penalty in the mail.
The episode follows a crackdown by Albury Council on parking around the hospital with formal cautions issued to those parking on the nature strip last week.
Concerns about the lack of parking were addressed by Dr Cohn as well as NSW Nurses and Midwives Association Albury hospital representatives Geoffrey Hudson and Tonya Summerfield.
Ms Summerfield said plans for a multi-storey car park failed to address immediate concerns with nurses on afternoon stints having to arrive early.
"Some of us have to get to work 45 minutes prior to our shift starting and it's just not a reasonable request," she said.
"Parking down the side streets with dull lighting it's just unsafe and they need to do something.
"It's terrifying knowing that you're going to finish your shift and sometimes walk out alone.
"We do try and walk out together for safety reasons.....(and we are) told that we can move our cars during tea breaks.
"Why should we give up our tea breaks to move our car?
"Most of the time we are extremely busy while we're working."
Mr Hudson noted that the construction of an elevated car park at the existing location for bays would put more of a premium on finding a slot.
"There's 165 car spaces left after the ED redevelopment, if we're going to lose even a fraction of those during the building of a multi-storey car park it really doesn't bear thinking about," he said.
"It's one of the reasons why we need a new hospital on a new site."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.