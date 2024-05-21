The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Students dance their way to the top with musical aimed at friendships and fun

Sophie Else
By Sophie Else
May 21 2024 - 4:00pm
Zac Franks, 14, Mabelle Strauss, 13, Jordan Rasmussen, 15, and Sarah Worthington, 17, are excited about High School Musical, as the school hasn't staged a production for several years. Picture by James Wiltshire
Zac Franks, 14, Mabelle Strauss, 13, Jordan Rasmussen, 15, and Sarah Worthington, 17, are excited about High School Musical, as the school hasn't staged a production for several years. Picture by James Wiltshire

Students from Xavier High School have got their heads in the game, ready to rock the stage for their school production.

