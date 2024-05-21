Students dance their way to the top with musical aimed at friendships and fun

Students from Xavier High School have got their heads in the game, ready to rock the stage for their school production.
The well-known Disney classic High School Musical will open on Thursday, May 23, and run until Saturday, May 25, with more than 100 students joining in on the fun.
Xavier High School music director and producer Rohan Fahey said it had been six years since the school's last musical.
"We wanted something that the entire community could connect with," he said.
"And what's more relatable to a high school community than a story set in a high school?"
Mr Fahey said the musical would showcase students' rock 'n' roll elements "while also giving different groups of kids their moment in the spotlight to express themselves".
The story follows a relationship between Troy, a high school jock, and Gabriella, a new girl at school.
They met on a family vacation and become attracted to each other while singing in a karaoke competition.
Later rediscovering each other at school, in a surprise decision they auditioned together for the school show and found themselves with the lead roles.
Mr Fahey said the show explored issues of friendship, first love and acceptance.
Student Jordan Rasmussen, 15, who plays Zeke Baylor, said he was inspired to audition for the show as "opportunities like this don't come around very often".
He said the audience would be engaged because "we're having a blast".
"It's a fantastic experience," he said.
Student Sarah Worthington, 17, (Ms Darbus) said she wanted to be a part of the show after falling in love with Xavier's production of Grease in 2018.
"The backstage atmosphere and memories are what I wanted to be a part of again this year, creating new magical moments with my friends," she said.
Xavier High School presents High School Musical, Thursday, May 23, and Friday, May 24, Saturday, May 25, 7.30pm. Tickets: xhsww.catholic.edu.au.
