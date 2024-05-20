Guns blazing with snow, excitement buzzing, Falls Creek set for season start

With artificial snow in place, Falls Creek is getting ready for the winter ahead.
But a Border business owner remains uncertain about how the 2024 season will unfold.
Paul's Ski Shop owner Paul Oberin, of Wodonga, said it was "a bit of a mixed bag with what is to be expected this snow season".
"The interest rates are hurting a lot of people," he said.
"People are trying to pay a mortgage and not spending as much as they would have in the past.
"They're choosing to buy food and other things rather than go to the snow."
Mr Oberin said he was optimistic, though, "because we still have been reasonably busy".
"We aren't as busy as we were this time last year, but we're busy enough," he said.
"I'm not concerned; the cold weather will turn things around."
Astra Falls Creek proprietor Rosy Seaton said the Falls Creek Ski Lifts snowmaking team was able to get the snow guns blasting over the weekend and will "be working around the clock to build up an excellent base ahead of our opening weekend on Saturday, June 8".
"We're incredibly excited for the start of the 2024 winter season," she said.
"With the recent dusting of natural snow and temperatures dropping below zero, there's an incredible buzz of excitement around Falls Creek right now."
Ms Seaton said accommodation bookings were also looking strong.
"Our phones are ringing and the bookings inbox is filling up," she said.
"We hope this is one of our biggest and best snow seasons yet, and we can't wait to welcome skiers and snowboarders back to these slopes."
Falls Creek Central Snowsport owner Lachlan Bowes said he was looking forward to what would be a hopefully "normal" snow season returning this year.
"We're off to a leaner season than last year and there's plenty of excitement so far," he said.
