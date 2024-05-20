The Border Mail
'Downright insulting': Nurses unhappy at 10.5 per cent pay rise

Updated May 20 2024 - 5:06pm, first published 5:00pm
Nurse Kate Gibson addresses the media as her Albury hospital colleagues watch on. She spoke of stretched conditions with senior nurses having left the sector. Picture by James Wiltshire
Nurse Kate Gibson addresses the media as her Albury hospital colleagues watch on. She spoke of stretched conditions with senior nurses having left the sector. Picture by James Wiltshire

Albury hospital nurses have labelled a pay offer "insulting" with one saying the NSW government should give them a raise rather than praise.

