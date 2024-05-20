'Downright insulting': Nurses unhappy at 10.5 per cent pay rise

Albury hospital nurses have labelled a pay offer "insulting" with one saying the NSW government should give them a raise rather than praise.
The Labor government on Monday, May 20, announced it was offering public sector workers, including nurses, a 10.5 per cent pay increase over three years.
That involves a four per cent hike in the first 12 months, followed by rises of 3.5 per cent and three per cent in the subsequent years.
The Nurses and Midwives' Association wants wages to lift by 15 per cent in 2024 to bring its members pay in line with their Queensland counterparts.
Albury association delegates Tonya Summerfield and Kate Gibson slammed the deal, saying Victorian nurses would still be paid more than those north of the Murray River.
"It doesn't even come close to align with what Victoria or Queensland get and the government are still asking the question why they can't retain nurses in NSW," Ms Summerfield said while standing near Albury hospital.
"I can drive 10 minutes over the border and get paid significantly higher for less acuity.
"We're all very compassionate and we work hard but it's time that the government come to the party and stop giving us praise and give us a raise that we deserve."
Ms Gibson said there had been a reduction in experienced nurses at Albury hospital because of conditions being unattractive.
"Patient safety is being compromised because the skill mix is not there," Ms Gibson said.
"We do have senior nurses but the mix is getting more and more skewed towards new nurses, brand new nurses.
"(And) it's not fair on junior nurses because the support is not there, the senior nurses that used to be there for support, for education, for assistance they're spread far.
"More often than not ... our nurse in charge will be a senior nurse and quite often on the floor you will have new nurses, graduate nurses or nurses that are new to the area.
"They don't know the ins and outs of the hospital, they don't know the ins and outs of our protocols and when something goes wrong you're looking for those senior nurses for help and they're not always there."
Conditions permit nurses in their graduate year at Albury hospital to be paid at the Victorian level but they then revert to the NSW award.
"I did my entire graduate year on a Victorian contract working in this hospital but to stay working in this hospital I had to take a $6 an hour pay cut for the exact same job," Ms Gibson said.
Albury branch president Geoffrey Hudson said industrial action was under consideration if the government did not provide a better pay deal, while Greens MP and former hospital doctor Amanda Cohn also criticised the proposal .
"This is a government that won an election on a promise to look after essential workers," Dr Cohn said.
"Last year nurses and midwives got a pay rise that was below inflation, now they're getting a pay rise which is not keeping pace with other states, it's just not good enough."
NSW Industrial Relations Minister Sophie Cotsis said: "This baseline offer, lays the foundation for a fairer system for workers and their families in NSW".
State Opposition leader Mark Speakman told the ABC the deal was a financially dangerous step by Premier Chris Minns.
"He hasn't found a single productivity increase and he has now lost control of the budget, and because he's done deals with his union mates it means we're seeing palliative care slashed, schools slashed, hospitals slashed," Mr Speakman said.
