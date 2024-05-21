Driver crashed on way home from North East brewery, now off road for a year

A man who crashed his car while driving from a Beechworth brewery has been banned from the roads for 12 months.
Salvatore Gentile says he swerved to avoid an animal on the Buckland Gap Road on February 12 this year.
He lost control on a corner, travelled onto the wrong side of the road, and hit a guardrail.
The front of his Ford Falcon sustained extensive damage.
Passing motorists called police who arrested Gentile.
The crash occurred about 9.45pm and a breath test at 11.15pm returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.126.
Gentile said he'd been drinking at Bridge Road Brewers.
He was told in Wangaratta court on Monday, May 20, he'd been incredibly lucky not to hurt himself or others.
"I regret what I've done," he said.
He was banned from driving for a year, backdated to April 4, and he must undertake a behaviour change program.
