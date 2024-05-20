The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Beer in his belly meant moving car was a monumental fail for this man Kelly

By Albury Court
May 20 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lavington man Craig Andrew Kelly had a few beers in his unit at the Green Door Motel, then went outside and tried, unsuccessfully, to move his car. Picture supplied
Lavington man Craig Andrew Kelly had a few beers in his unit at the Green Door Motel, then went outside and tried, unsuccessfully, to move his car. Picture supplied

He downed a stack of VB cans of beer then went outside to move his car, but Craig Andrew Kelly was so drunk he got it stuck on top of a retaining wall.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.