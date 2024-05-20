Beer in his belly meant moving car was a monumental fail for this man Kelly

He downed a stack of VB cans of beer then went outside to move his car, but Craig Andrew Kelly was so drunk he got it stuck on top of a retaining wall.
Kelly didn't learn from his ways, despite police charging him that night with driving under the influence.
Just under three weeks later, the 58-year-old, who lived at the Green Door Motel in Lavington, had nine cans of full-strength beer and again got behind the wheel.
This time, he got a bit further. However, police managed to pull him over for a breath test on McDonald Road - on April 27, about 2.15pm - and he gave a positive reading.
Arrested and taken back to the Albury police station, Kelly gave a breath analysis result of 0.137, so this time he was charged with driving with a mid-range prescribed concentration of alcohol.
Kelly pleaded guilty to both charges when he appeared before magistrate Melissa Humphreys on Monday, May 20.
Ms Humphreys promptly ordered the preparation of a duty report by NSW Community Corrections in order to ascertain some sentencing options.
The idea was that he would return to court in the afternoon with the report in hand to be sentenced.
However, a short while later, defence lawyer Eva Medcraft asked for an adjournment on sentencing until Tuesday, May 21, as her client had complained he "wasn't feeling well".
Police told the court the first incident took place on April 1.
After downing "a number of VBs", Kelly stepped outside his room about 6.50pm and got into his red Mazda hatchback.
"The accused placed the vehicle into neutral, which caused the vehicle to begin rolling towards a retaining wall approximately 1.5 metres high, located at the end of the embankment," police said.
The car went over the wall - the embankment sloped towards the top of it - and rested on the front of the bonnet.
Kelly then left, but was outside his unit when police arrived at 7.05pm. He admitted to having moved the car.
Police said Kelly's eyes were glazed, he was unsteady and was also slurring his speech.
