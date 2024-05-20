Small town's residents left hanging

Fifty-five years after Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin set foot on the moon we still can't get strong, and reliable, phone and internet signals in towns less than an hour from Albury-Wodonga.
It beggars belief that people in towns like Rand, near one of Australia's largest inland regional communities, are having to pay for multiple internet connections because "one just doesn't work".
As farmer Roy Hamilton told Layton Holley, "this is 2024, not 1984".
Anthony Bunn, meanwhile, had an eventful afternoon at Albury hospital, where he spoke to nurses about an "insulting" pay offer before witnessing a radio journalist receiving a ticket from a council officer while asking about car parking issues.
Shortly before the car parking story took a twist, there was high drama nearby, at the intersection of Guinea and Young streets in Albury, as five people were arrested following a cross-border police pursuit.
You can read about these stories, and a whole lot more, by checking out the headlines below.
I hope you have a terrific Tuesday.
Xavier Mardling, The Border Mail, editor
