Woman snubbed him for snubbing her, so he drank beer then hit her to head

An argument that began when a Thurgoona man decided he'd book a trip away without his partner ended with him waking her at 3am with a sudden slap to the face.
The woman had gone to bed hours earlier after William Paulin set himself up in front of the television with his cans of Mountain Goat beer.
Before he settled in, Albury Local Court has been told, Paulin went out to Lake Hume to drink beer because his partner had refused to talk to him over the snub.
On slapping her, Paulin ordered her to go to the spare room of their home.
"The victim," police said, in an outline of the case submitted to magistrate Sally McLaughlin, "left the bedroom upset and went into the spare room, where she felt unsafe and concerned for herself to the point where she wanted a lock on the door."
Paulin, who turned 63 the day after his court appearance, pleaded guilty to a single domestic violence-related charge of common assault.
Defence lawyer Dane Keenes asked for an adjournment to allow him to obtain material relevant to sentencing.
The couple had been in a relationship for about 10 years, and had moved from Melbourne to Thurgoona two years ago.
On April 4, the woman found out Paulin had organised to use a week's leave to go to Melbourne but without her coming along.
"This made the victim quite upset due to wanting a trip away together to see their adult children," police said.
Because of what he did, the woman refused to talk to him.
Paulin left for Lake Hume about 4.30pm and on his return, she continued not speaking to him - so he got stuck into some more beers.
After the woman moved to the spare room following the assault, Paulin came in and apologised.
"The victim told him to leave, stating that you don't do that to people you love."
She kept on ignoring him. Later, Paulin approached her and said he didn't want to leave her and would seek counselling "to make things right".
Police arrested Paulin about 10.30pm. He will be sentenced on Tuesday, May 28.
