The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

'Keen for chat': Win as city nails meeting with Health Minister

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated May 21 2024 - 8:56am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mary-Anne Thomas with Ron Mildren at the opening of Albury hospital's emergency department. It was the first time the mayor had met the minister in person. Picture by Mark Jesser
Mary-Anne Thomas with Ron Mildren at the opening of Albury hospital's emergency department. It was the first time the mayor had met the minister in person. Picture by Mark Jesser

Victorian Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas has agreed to meet Wodonga mayor Ron Mildren to discuss Border hospital concerns.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.