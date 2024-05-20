'Keen for chat': Win as city nails meeting with Health Minister

Victorian Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas has agreed to meet Wodonga mayor Ron Mildren to discuss Border hospital concerns.
The get-together, to occur in Melbourne, was announced by Cr Mildren at the Wodonga Council meeting on Monday, May 20.
He revealed it, while updating the community on what progress had occurred with advocating for a new Albury-Wodonga hospital since the council hosted a health summit on March 1.
"We now have a meeting ... in Melbourne on the 4th of June," Cr Mildren said.
"I am looking forward to that conversation and that opportunity to explain and have her understand the things that we're going through and the things we want the government to know."
The talk was organised following the pair's encounter at the opening of the emergency department at Albury hospital in April where one of Ms Thomas' aides attempted to block The Border Mail from taking a photograph of the minister and Cr Mildren.
The mayor also revealed there had been conversations with Albury mayor Kylie King and a draft document outlining joint health concerns was close to being finalised.
"It focuses on the resourcing and how it all fits together, it does not focus on where it (a new hospital) will be located, that will be determined at a future point in time and if it turns out to be the existing site then so be it, but I doubt that," Cr Mildren said.
"I think the most probable thing is once the due diligence is done, it will be a greenfields site it could be in Albury, it could be in Wodonga, it will be based on merit."
Cr Mildren said there was also a push to have a tripartite agreement on Border health governance rules and with the federal, NSW and Victorian governments.
He likened it to the pact that established the Albury-Wodonga Development Corporation in 1973 which saw unity on measures to enlarge the Twin Cities.
"We think that's important because it softens the impact of parochialism or partisanship that might come from each of the state governments having to look after their own territory," Cr Mildren said.
"If it's introduced with the federal government and we have tertiary education input and we have the military input, as we are seeking to achieve, then the tripartite agreement makes a lot of sense."
Councillor Olga Quilty exhorted Albury citizens to support a new hospital rather than the planned upgrade of the existing hospital in East Albury.
"I urge Albury residents or anybody interested in the issue from Albury ... to understand and to agree with us that what they are getting is not a renovation to their hospital," Cr Quilty said.
"What they're getting really is a drop of health services for the region."
Councillor Libby Hall lambasted Albury councillors for not supporting the single-site campaign.
"It is extremely disappointing that our fellow councillors at Albury Council don't get on board and support our people and our region with regards to advocating for the best possible health outcomes for our combined communities," Cr Hall said.
"I wish they would open their eyes and get on board and support us and ... see that we're getting done over."
