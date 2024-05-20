West Albury home engulfed by flames, cause to be investigated

A West Albury home has been engulfed by flames.
Fire crews were called to a Heather Court house, near Bonnie Doon Park, on Monday night.
The single storey brick property was well alight when firefighters arrived around 8.30pm.
Photographs at the scene showed flames leaping from the top of the building, with the roof appearing to have partially collapsed.
The crews stayed at the scene until the blaze was under control.
The house suffered extensive damage.
Fire and Rescue NSW Superintendent Stewart Alexander said there were no reported injuries.
The cause of the May 20 fire will be investigated.
