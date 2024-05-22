Parents hope social media restrictions allow 'kids to be kids' again

Curbing the dangers to children's mental health is central to Border parents who would like to see social media restrictions.
The federal government has announced a $6.5 million trial of age verification technology to improve online safety.
The scheme would aim to reduce children's exposure to age-inappropriate material.
Talgarno father-of four James Filby said changing the age requirement wouldn't do anything "as kids always find a way".
"I find Snapchat is far more of a problem," he said.
"The disappearing messages take away accountability and make it very difficult to supervise my kids' communication.
"I think we need less government oversight. Changing the age won't do anything as kids always find a way. They will just fake their age."
"I believe Snapchat provides a platform for nude pic sharing and bullying."
Mr Filby said Snapchat "streaks" - where people gain points for each consecutive day they and someone else message each other - had become an "obsession" and the main reason to communicate.
"I have personally witnessed kids become anxious if they can't access their phones for a day because of the fear of losing their streaks," he said.
Thurgoona mother Jess Vlaskic said she fully supported the decision for a ban on social media for children.
"As a parent of an almost 13-year-old son, I am cautious of the potential harm social media can inflict on young adolescents," she said.
"Raising the minimum age would align us with other countries that recognise the negative impacts of early social media exposure.
"Kids should be free from online pressures and develop essential face-to-face social skills, which are crucial for many aspects of life."
Mrs Vlaskic said she was worried about young people entering the workforce later on in life, given they didn't have those skills and therefore struggled.
"The digital landscape poses safety concerns; from cyberbullying to inappropriate content, which can have lasting effects," she said.
"Parents often struggle to control their children's online activities.
"By increasing the age requirement, we can ensure a safer environment and allow kids to enjoy their childhood away from harmful online influences."
Major operators such as the Meta-owned Facebook and Instagram, and TikTok, require users to be at least 13 years old, but Australia's most populous state is investigating options to lift the limit to protect minors from online harm.
"Sixteen sounds right for me," NSW Premier Chris Minns said this week in reference to a possible minimum age.
"The truth is everybody's had enough and we're seeing the long-term effects of at best just wasting hours and hours on devices and at worst doing serious psychological damage," he said.
Mr Minns said before any reform occurred, he would have to look at whether statewide enforceability was possible given that he preferred a national approach.
The federal government is due to pilot age verification technology amid rising concern over harmful content on social media, while South Australia is investigating whether the state can impose bans for those under 14.
Under its proposal, parents would also have to give their consent for children aged 14 and 15 to access a social media account.
Upper Murray Family Care's child and family services team leader Zoe Singer said young people accessed social media platforms for a range of reasons.
"However, we know that there can be harmful social media influences and consequences of being active in social media circles, such as cyber bullying, negative self-image thoughts or trolling," she said.
"For some young people, social media participation can be addictive and impact on their mental health and sleep, affecting their well being, development and ability or willingness to engage in face to face interaction with others."
Ms Singer said it was important that parents have ongoing conversations with their children and young people about how to participate in social media safely and to help recognise that social media platforms are a part of life.
"We understand young people may not be able to have those conversations with parents or guardians," she said.
"Which is where other role models in their lives within our communities can play a critical role in helping young people to engage with social media with resilience and responsibly.
"This could include sporting coaches, teachers, community group leaders, or relatives and friends."
Wodonga mum Erin O'leary said she thought it was an interesting concept.
"I'm eager to know how they are going to police it," she said.
"Already there is no proof-of-age system. Also, how are they going to wean the kids who fall into the 13 to 16-year-old age group away from social media?
"We already know that as soon as these kids lose their devices/social media, they have a meltdown. Can you imagine the anarchy that will be created as they have no access?"
In NSW, mobile phones have been banned in all public schools since October, while 250 extra school counsellors have been recruited and a $2.5 million research fund has been set up to investigate the impacts of excessive screen time.
Earlier this week the government announced a summit to look at the impact of social media platforms on young people.
Wodonga father John Thorpy said he missed the times where "kids could just be kids".
"We need to get them outside and playing, or into sport," he said.
For Thurgoona mother Shantelle Nrya, the level of scrutiny that young people had to keep up with "was horrible".
"It's a false society," she said.
