A day for the Border's 'supawstars' set to be anything but ruff

Does your dog look like you?
Or perhaps your furry companion is best dressed at the dog park?
In its 30th year, the RSPCA Million Paws Walk is back on Sunday, May 26, at Albury's Hovell Tree Park and is set to celebrate all dogs of "different shapes and sizes".
Registration is from 9.30am, with the event being opened at 10am by Albury mayor Kylie King.
Albury Million Paws Walk co-ordinator Leyla Al-Shujayre, said the day acknowledged the work of the RSPCA nationwide.
"We're celebrating 30 years (of the walk) fighting cruelty for animals and supporting our local community," she said.
She said the event was a way to thank the Albury-Wodonga area for their support towards the RSPCA over the years.
"From bushfires, straight into COVID to now, things are still trying to pick up, everyone's still having a hard time," she said.
"Just to let them know we're still there to support them, whether it's desexing, microchipping, vaccination, or if someone goes in a hospital, we can help mind their pets while they're going through that transition as well."
Ms Al-Shujayre said it was set to be a great family day out where like-minded people could celebrate their dogs.
An obedience show and talent competition will see pooches big and small show off their best tricks and be entered into categories including waggiest tail, pet owner lookalike, most appealing eyes and shiniest coat.
Albury Council will be providing a free microchipping service as part of the day and there will be a dog trainer to teach owners important skills.
Food vendors including pizza, juice and coffee will be at the park and there will be a children's corner with activities.
There are set to be many prizes up for grabs including Kongs toys, vouchers and bandanas.
The walk begins at Hovell Tree Park, going over the causeway and looping back around to the beginning.
RSPCA Albury president Arthur Frauenfelder, who has been working for the RSPCA for about 50 years, says the walk may attract up to 600 people.
He said dogs with behavioural issues are still welcome to come along.
"We have always encouraged people with troublesome dogs who don't mix well, to come down and just go around the edge (of the river) and just keep going around and around," he said.
"It's surprising how calming that is for dogs and how long-lasting that effect is."
Tickets for the walk can be purchased at millionpawswalk.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.