Majestic in miniature, machines fly high, thanks to hard work on the ground

Classic biplanes, World War II fighters and modern jets filled Border skies as an annual showcase recorded its highest ever attendance.
Twin Cities Model Aero Club's 17th Annual Autumn Scale Rally attracted more than 500 hobbyists, families and curious onlookers to its home airfield in Ettamogah on May 18 and 19.
Model aviation enthusiasts from across Australia displayed their scale models, with organisers saying the level of craftsmanship and piloting skills was "truly exceptional".
There were several competition categories, from pre-1930s to the most recent jet age and Pilots' Choice Award.
Club president Tony Gyoles thanked all participants and attendees.
"The success of this year's Autumn Scale Rally is a testament to the passion and commitment of our members and the broader model aviation community," he said.
"We are thrilled with the turnout and the quality of the models displayed.
"This event not only celebrates our love for aviation but also strengthens community bonds and inspires future generations of hobbyists."
Twin Cities Model Aero Club is already planning its next major event, which will feature seaplane flying.
For more information about the Twin Cities Model Aero Club and upcoming events, visit tcmac.com.au
