'Extraordinary man': Plaudits for MP whose focus was service

Retired Border politician Lou Lieberman has been praised for his generosity, great intellect and passion for his community after dying at the age of 85.
The former Victorian and federal politician passed away in Wodonga on Friday May 17 after decades of public service which also saw him lead the boards of Albury Wodonga Health and Hume Bank.
As a Liberal Party member, Mr Lieberman represented Benambra in the Victorian parliament from 1976 to 1992 and then Indi at the national level from 1993 to 2001.
The incumbent Liberal member for Benambra Bill Tilley said Mr Lieberman and his wife Marj invited him to their house shortly after he flagged his candidacy bid ahead of being elected in 2006.
"I never forgot their incredible generosity and sage advice," Mr Tilley said.
"Lou retired from politics in 2001 but his vast experience in state and federal spheres was invaluable - we were able to talk privately and confidentially, it was a bond built on trust.
"Lou was a great statesman, a man of conviction who treasured this area."
Wodonga mayor Ron Mildren, who first met Mr Lieberman in the early 1970s, lauded the father of three's manner.
"He had a propensity for remembering people's names and the issues and the family structures and the things associated with people from all over the place," Cr Mildren said.
"He was just an extraordinary man and he was genuinely passionate about what he did and genuinely concerned about the interests of his community."
Among those who contested the 1988 Benambra election against Mr Lieberman was then Nationals candidate Judy Brewer who later wed then Farrer MP Tim Fischer.
"Despite our introduction as opposing candidates in a three-cornered competition for Benambra when I was just 23 we became great friends over the years," Ms Brewer said.
"This was even stronger after I married Tim and we would attend many functions together with Marj and Lou.
"He was a man of great intellect, devoted to family and service to his beloved community of Wodonga."
Former Indi MP Cathy McGowan, who won the seat as an independent, first met Mr Lieberman in the early 1980s when he was a Victorian MP and she was working in the Wangaratta office of then member for Indi, Liberal Ewen Cameron.
"I always found him extremely kind and gentle as a human being and he said your most important job as a politician is looking after the people and putting the individual first," Ms McGowan said.
Incumbent Indi MP Helen Haines described Mr Lieberman as a "much respected, active member of the Border community".
"I thank Lou, and his family, for his significant contribution to public life and dedication to the development of our Border communities," Dr Haines said.
"His legacy will endure."
Louis Stuart Lieberman was born on May 23, 1938, in the Victorian border town of Swan Hill, the fourth of five children.
As a boy, he moved with his family to Albury, attending the city's public and high schools before embarking on his legal career.
Mr Lieberman was an articled clerk with Tietyens, Angel and Jackling in 1958 when he first met Marj, who was working as secretary at the firm.
They married at North Albury's Sacred Heart Church on May 12, 1962, and then settled in Wodonga, having three children David, Justine and Ben.
Mr Lieberman, by now a qualified barrister, formed his own practice.
Having long been interested in politics, Mr Lieberman contested the seat of Benambra in 1976 after the retirement of veteran National Party member Tom Mitchell.
He became the first Liberal Party representative and was elevated to ministry in the governments of premiers Rupert Hamer and Lindsay Thompson.
His portfolios included planning, minerals and energy and local government.
A highlight was ensuring the facade of the historic Rialto building in Collins Street, Melbourne, was retained when a tower was erected on the site.
On the encouragement of his friend Mr Cameron, who was retiring, Mr Lieberman crossed into federal politics, winning the seat of Indi in 1993.
Part of the early years of the Howard government, Mr Lieberman argued for gun control in the wake of the Port Arthur massacre and campaigned for a Hume freeway through Albury and the removal of the railway from central Wodonga.
On September 11, 2001, the Liebermans were in New York as part of a delegation to the United Nations when terrorists flew into the World Trade Centre.
Post politics, Mr Lieberman chaired the gift-giving committee for the Mercy Million building appeal for health services and led the boards of the Hume Bank and Albury Wodonga Health.
In 2016, the Essendon supporter was bestowed an AM in the Australia Day honours for his community and political service.
Mr Lieberman told The Border Mail at the time of his enthusiasm for civic duty.
"To look back and see the things that are achieved by the team, everyone working in a community together, is a pretty good feeling," he said.
Mr Lieberman spent his final months at the Estia aged care centre in Wodonga with his family extremely appreciative of the tenderness of staff.
His funeral will be held at Wodonga's Sacred Heart Catholic Church from 11am Tuesday May 28 with mourners encouraged to donate to Dementia Australia in lieu of flowers.
