'Extraordinary man': Plaudits for MP whose focus was service

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated May 21 2024 - 5:32pm, first published 5:30pm
Vale Lou Lieberman who served the North East in parliament in Melbourne and Canberra over 25 years. These images show him at the end of his political career, arguing for uniform daylight saving between NSW and Victoria and carrying the Commonwealth Games baton in 2006.
Vale Lou Lieberman who served the North East in parliament in Melbourne and Canberra over 25 years. These images show him at the end of his political career, arguing for uniform daylight saving between NSW and Victoria and carrying the Commonwealth Games baton in 2006.

Retired Border politician Lou Lieberman has been praised for his generosity, great intellect and passion for his community after dying at the age of 85.

