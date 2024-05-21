Star midfielder 'unlikely' to play interleague for O&M after head knock

The Ovens and Murray is likely to be without one of its most in-form midfielders in Jack O'Sullivan for its interleague title defence against Goulburn Valley at Deakin Reserve on Saturday.
O'Sullivan who is a dual Morrison medallist has created a huge impression since joining the Bulldogs as co-coach over the off-season.
He arrived in the O&M with a big reputation and hasn't disappointed to feature in the Bulldogs' best in four of seven matches including best-on-ground performances against Myrtleford and Wangaratta.
O'Sullivan prides himself on winning the contested ball and his tackling and has been instrumental in the Bulldogs' lofty standing of third spot on the ladder after seven rounds.
The Bulldogs have so far claimed the prized scalps of league heavyweights Wangaratta, Albury and Wangaratta Rovers with their only loss against reigning premier Yarrawonga in the opening round.
O'Sullivan was one of four Bulldogs to be chosen in the interleague squad alongside Noah Bradshaw, Josh Mathey and co-captain Charlie Morrison.
However, O'Sullivan revealed he is unlikely to be available for selection this weekend after receiving a heavy knock against Wangaratta Rovers which sidelined him for the second-half.
"Unfortunately I'm unlikely to play because I copped a bit of a head knock on the weekend and I have to get the all-clear from my GP either today (Tuesday) or tomorrow," O'Sullivan said.
"I think I got hit by a stray elbow to be honest.
"I was definitely keen to play before I copped the knock."
If O'Sullivan is ruled out with concussion protocols it will mean he will also be forced to miss the Bulldogs' next two matches against Lavington and North Albury.
O'Sullivan was reluctant to talk about his stellar form so far this season but was glowing in his assessment of his Bulldogs teammates.
"I guess my form has been OK but as a team we are going really well and happy to be sitting where we are on the ladder," he said.
"I don't think too many people expected us to start the season 6-1 after seven rounds... that's for sure.
"I just try to play my role for the side each week and we expect all our midfielders to go hard at the contest and apply defensive pressure when we can.
"Both the O&M and Goulburn Valley are really strong competitions and considered the top-two country leagues in Victoria.
"So it should be a cracking contest on the weekend between two proud competitions who will both want the bragging rights."
The O&M prevailed by seven points over the Goulburn Valley last year in a classic encounter at the Albury Sportsground.
The host league led by six-goals at the first break before a spirited comeback by the visitors who hit the front by 15 points early in the last term.
But late goals to Matt Casey and Dylan Stone ensured the O&M retained the Ash-Wilson trophy for another 12-months.
The O&M squad will have its third and final training run at WJ Findlay Oval on Wednesday night ahead of announcing the final side of 22-players plus emergencies.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.