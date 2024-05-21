The Border Mailsport
Star midfielder 'unlikely' to play interleague for O&M after head knock

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
May 21 2024 - 12:58pm
Wodonga co-coach Jack O'Sullivan is unlikely to play interleague this weekend after copping a head knock against Wangaratta Rovers.
The Ovens and Murray is likely to be without one of its most in-form midfielders in Jack O'Sullivan for its interleague title defence against Goulburn Valley at Deakin Reserve on Saturday.

