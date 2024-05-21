The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

'Absolutely petrified': Victim speaks after car stolen and used in high speed chase

Layton Holley
By Layton Holley
Updated May 21 2024 - 5:05pm, first published 4:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Mawson had her white Nissan Pathfinder stolen in Euroa. It was then used in a high speed chase through the streets of Albury Wodonga. Picture by Layton Holley
Katrina Mawson had her white Nissan Pathfinder stolen in Euroa. It was then used in a high speed chase through the streets of Albury Wodonga. Picture by Layton Holley

A Euroa mother is calling for increased police presence after her car was stolen and used in a high-speed chase across the Border.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Layton Holley

Layton Holley

Journalist

Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.