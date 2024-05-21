'Absolutely petrified': Victim speaks after car stolen and used in high speed chase

A Euroa mother is calling for increased police presence after her car was stolen and used in a high-speed chase across the Border.
Katrina Mawson, the owner of the stolen Nissan Pathfinder involved in the police pursuit on Monday, May 20, said the car was stolen from her Euroa home by people who "knew there would be no police around".
She said her whole family - five children and her partner - were home at the time of the theft on Sunday, May 12, about 8.30pm.
The family was moving to a new house that day, and Ms Mawson had left the car boot open with the keys inside, which facilitated the theft.
Ms Mawson's keys to her new home and her ID were inside the vehicle.
She explained that she had only paid off the $44,000 car, which was stolen from her driveway, two months ago. The car was written off after Monday's incident, and her insurance will only pay out $17,000.
Since the incident, Ms Mawson said she has struggled to sleep.
"My kids at home are absolutely petrified," she said. "They are afraid the people will come back and do something worse."
Ms Mawson said that same night, two other cars were stolen from Euroa, and a car wash was broken into, where the safe was stolen.
She suspects that offenders in Albury and Wodonga are catching the train to Euroa and stealing vehicles after 9pm, when there is no police presence.
"They know there is no police after 9pm," she said. "So they catch a train down, knock off a car, come back to Albury and run amok.
"The weekend before my car was stolen two businesses were broken into. An old lady's house was broken into on Friday night (May 17).
"It's not local people doing it, and that's the scary part.
"We live near the train station, so we've had a few people charged stealing cars because they've been kicked off trains with no tickets. They kick them off at Euroa. No police around. They need to get home somehow. Just take a car."
Ms Mawson said the town is suffering with no law enforcement after dark.
"It's not the police's fault. It's the Victoria government's," she said.
"Why have you got these stations closed? Get them open.
"People are running wild. They're burning cars. They're running through shop windows. Something needs to change."
Five people were arrested at the scene after the car chase which ended on Guinea Street, Albury, outside The Scots School.
When asked about the theft in Euroa, Victoria police said they were unable to comment because the matter was before the courts.
