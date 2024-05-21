Jailbird Robin's wings clipped, forced to feather down in the coop again

It took just a few hours for Luke Robin to go from prison inmate to a young driver yet again fleeing the law across Albury.
But it's taken more than seven years for the events of that day to be aired and finalised in court.
Robin's long history of criminal behaviour has him once again serving a jail term, after he copped a 20-month sentence this week on charges of police pursuit and repeat offence disqualified driving.
The delay has been due to the amount of time Robin's been behind bars since 2017, including the New Zealand-born 30-year-old's stretch in immigration detention.
He had been due to be deported back across the Tasman Sea because of his entrenched offending.
But the then Minister for Immigration, Citizenship and Multicultural Affairs' decision in September, 2020, to cancel his visa was overturned just three months later on appeal.
His latest sentence was backdated to February 22, 2024, which means his 14-month minimum term will have him eligible for parole on April 21, 2025.
Robin moved to Australia aged four. Despite a reputedly decent upbringing by his adoptive parents, he began using alcohol and drugs at 12.
As an adult offender, he led police on a series of police pursuits in 2015, 2016 and 2019, including one where a pregnant woman had to jump out of his way.
With another, he attacked his pregnant wife then took their 10-month-old baby in a car during a chase.
This latest conviction for his not-so-latest transgressions once again featured some highly dangerous behaviour, in particular the way he took over the driving of a red Toyota Corolla in Albury on March 2, 2017.
It all began with Robin being let out of the Wellington Correctional Centre near Dubbo.
He had been released on parole after serving 14 months of a 20-month term - identical to the sentence he got this week.
A friend picked him up from outside the jail and drove him just over 500 kilometres back to Albury.
On his return, police received information that Robin - who was wanted on Victorian arrest warrants - had been seen entering the NSW Community Corrections office in Kiewa Street about 2.30pm.
Police were approaching the building when the Victorian-plated Toyota drove out of the back car park, with Robin in the front passenger seat.
"The window was down and the accused was leaning toward the open window, staring at police."
The driver entered Kiewa Street, made his way to Englehardt Street and then, while turning right into Victoria Street, engineered his dangerous manoeuvre.
Police watched as the man opened the driver's door and stepped out of the car while it was still moving.
As he departed, Robin slid across into the driver's seat and took over the wheel.
Soon afterwards, the officers in their unmarked police car - on which they had activated the warning lights and sirens - watched as Robin drove east along Wyse Street on the wrong side of the road, straight at an oncoming rigid truck.
Robin got within an estimated 20 metres of the truck before suddenly veering into the correct lane.
He then drove north on Kiewa Street, again moving into the incorrect lane as he approached the Guinea Street traffic lights, which were red, and turned right across the path of other traffic.
Police abandoned the pursuit and Robin's car was last seen heading towards Young Street.
"The manner of driving," police told magistrate Melissa Humphreys, "posed a serious danger to other road users.
"The accused overtook four vehicles, all of which were stationary at intersections, and caused three other motorists to take evasive action to avoid colliding with (Robin)."
Additionally, Robin's driver's licence was disqualified at the time until mid-2024.
