Family tradition starting to form as St John braces for interleague debut

Maggie St John is just days away from making her Ovens and Murray open interleague netball debut.
However, the St John name has a history within the league, with her older brother, Brad, representing the O and M senior football side on several occasions.
It could now mark the start of a family tradition.
"He (Brad) was just really proud of me," Maggie said.
"He said it's awesome and it's a different experience to represent the league.
"He said you deserve it and to just go out there and have a good time.
"I was a bit surprised because I haven't been selected before, but it's a pretty exciting.
"Not everyone gets to do it, so I'm very grateful to receive the opportunity."
Brad was also selected in the Ovens and Murray's senior football squad.
Maggie is one of six Raiders to be named in the 11-player representative netball side, with goal shooter Taylor Donelan also bracing for her debut at Shepparton's Deakin Reserve this Saturday.
"It feels good going into it with some Raider girls and friends and there is that comfort in knowing we'll be able to utilise those combinations on the day," she said.
After reaching the A-grade grand final for the first time in the club's history last season, Raiders currently sit in third spot with just one loss to Yarrawonga.
"We kind of picked up where we left off, so that was an improvement in itself from the year before," St John said.
"I think the difference from the start of last season to now is that in those high pressure games, we don't crumble, we just push so hard together and really work as a team."
Following the interleague bye, Raiders will go head-to-head with Corowa-Rutherglen, who have also only conceded one game so far this season.
The open interleague squad will be led by Noel Halton, while Jodie House has remained at the helm of the under-17s.
Shaylah House will steer the first under-15s netball side.
