Lou left an indelible mark on all who knew him

"A great statesman, a man of conviction who treasured this area."
"Genuinely concerned about the interests of his community."
"A man of great intellect, devoted to family and service to his beloved community of Wodonga."
"Extremely kind and gentle as a human being."
These are just some of the tributes from leaders across the North East for former Border politician Lou Lieberman, who has died at the age of 85.
Bill Tilley, Ron Mildren, Judy Brewer and Cathy McGowan spoke for many in our region when reflecting on the legacy of Mr Lieberman, who was the member for Benambra from 1976 to 1992 before representing Indi from 1993 to 2001.
Anthony Bunn reflects on the life of Mr Lieberman, who was born in Swan Hill, but went on to leave an indelible mark on a Murray River community 350km away.
In other news, we have a couple of updates on the wild cross-border police chase which was the talk of the town earlier in the week.
Check out those, and much more, in the headlines below. Thanks for reading. I hope you have a wonderful Wednesday.
Xavier Mardling, The Border Mail, editor
