Ready for an adventure, travellers defy rising costs to explore the world

Rising living costs have done nothing to diminish the demand for travel and adventure, according to a Border industry insider.
"It's still going strong," Helloworld Wodonga owner Renee Nightingale said.
"People are still handing over money. They want to have these experiences and see the world."
With her Wodonga store having just celebrated its 10th anniversary, she experienced the COVID-19 pandemic that put everyone's travel dreams on hold.
Mrs Nightingale said it was fortunate as the community came out of restrictions, "people just wanted to travel".
"They were locked up for so long and now they're getting out and booking those trips they put off for so long," she said.
Mrs Nightingale said Japan and Europe were still among the top travel destinations, as well as Bali, Thailand and Fiji for "those real family wholesome holidays".
"But of course, our very own Queensland never goes out of fashion," she said.
The collapse of Bonza Airline didn't affect her much, given that "I never let my consultants sell Bonza from the start".
"Until Bonza was well established locally, it wasn't a risk factor that I was prepared to take on," she said.
"When you're paying money through us, we're the ones that are recommending the product, and it wasn't something that I was prepared to take on.
"We didn't have a trade relationship with Bonza from the start."
Mrs Nightingale said there weren't any trends in the travel sector anymore.
"It's just anything and everything," she said. "You can go around the globe with inquiries.
"That never used to happen, we used to be able to know when different places would sell.
"But now you can't map it out."
The growing trend of online organising wasn't a bad thing.
"People are time poor and like that, they don't have to come in the store for hours anymore to plan their trips," she said.
"A lot of people a few years back would say 'why go see a travel agent when you can book it online yourself', but now people are wanting to book with a travel agent for that peace of mind.
"Especially to have that 24 hour support, that is something our clients value.
"As we know sometimes travel can go wrong, but knowing that they can speak to us at any of our three stores at any time, even in the middle of the night, is important."
She said traveller demographics had also changed as a result of the pandemic.
"Pre-COVID, we had probably an older clientele, whereas now we've always had a mixed clientele," she said.
"But predominantly, it was the bucket list travellers that wanted to tick things off, that saw a need to have a travel agent. We now have the Contiki and the Top Deck travellers.
"We have something for everybody now."
The business owner said people were placing their trust in the agency with "their hard earned money" - and it was a good feeling.
"I know it sounds cliché when you say we're selling dreams, but essentially we are," she said.
"We touch on everything big or small. We've got great loyal clientele in Wodonga and great consultants to back that up."
Mrs Nightingale, who also owns outlets in Albury and Wangaratta, said she had experienced many challenges across her career.
"I kept all three stores open during the COVID-19 pandemic," she said.
"We've had the Albury store for 17 years, Wangaratta for 14 years and Wodonga is our baby."
"But we've seen the thick of challenges, especially being brought to a standstill within 24 hours of the borders closing."
Mrs Nightingale said she was fortunate to have had the support of her staff.
"I couldn't have done it all on my own," she said.
"We came out the other side; it wasn't fun and was quite stressful.
"And it wasn't just affecting customers but affected my staff, too."
Mrs Nightingale said it was easy to be negative with everything going on in the world but "life happens too quickly and things can unravel easily, so go out and enjoy life while you can".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.