Get outta town, he barked - with beer in his belly and a gun in his hand

Minutes after parking his car in a Walbundrie street to wait for friends, a man had a pistol shoved in his face and got ordered out of town.
David John Self had wrongly reckoned the man was about to do a drug deal or break into the nearby general store.
He was wrong on both counts, and for that he almost landed himself in a jail cell.
The pistol he had grabbed was a gel blaster he bought "some time ago" in Queensland but which looked like a real firearm.
Albury Local Court magistrate Melissa Humphreys initially warned the middle-aged Self that his offending was so serious that he would be hard-pressed to avoid such a fate.
Self originally appeared without a lawyer, but Ms Humphreys organised for him to see a Legal Aid duty solicitor because of the precariousness of his predicament.
Border lawyer Eva Medcraft stepped into the breach, acting amicus - or as a "friend of the court" - for Self, in a volunteer role.
Soon afterwards, she made a sentencing submission on Self's behalf.
Ms Humphreys then adjourned the case for a few hours, telling Self she would deal with his matter after the luncheon adjournment.
A NSW Corrective Services officer entered the courtroom after 2pm - often they are called in when full-time jail is about to be imposed - but Self had to wait a bit longer, until a judgement was delivered in another case.
When his case resumed, Self - who had been drinking alcohol throughout the day of the offending - was handed an 18-month jail term.
But Ms Humphreys determined that he would not be heading off to prison, instead ordering that the sentence be served in the community by way of supervised intensive corrections order.
He must abstain from alcohol for the length of the order, and must also complete 200 hours of unpaid community service work.
Earlier, Ms Medcraft said she had been instructed that the offending was "out of character".
Ms Medcraft said he was "extremely remorseful" and that Self described his actions as "the silliest thing he has done".
She said Self acknowledged his actions "would have put the (victim) in absolute fear".
Self, 52, pleaded guilty to charges of using an offensive weapon with the intention of committing an indictable offence and possession of an unauthorised pistol.
Police told the court the victim parked his car in Billabong Street on April 6 about 9.30pm, opposite the Walbundrie Co-operative general store.
The location was also directly across the road from the back entrance to Self's property.
The man had done so to await the return of some friends from the Griffith area.
Self was in his backyard at the time and, police said, made observations of the man "that he believed were suspicious in nature".
As the man walked around talking on his phone, Self yelled out to him. But he couldn't hear Self because of his phone conversation.
"The accused took offence to this."
He yelled at him again, causing the man to retreat into his car - locking the doors - in fear.
Self had armed himself with a black and silver gel blaster pistol.
He walked over to the victim in his car and confronted him as he sat in the driver's seat.
"(Self) brandished the pistol and demanded to know the victim's intentions in the area before demanding he leave the area."
The victim didn't argue and promptly drove away, though also called police.
Police investigations led to them viewing CCTV footage from the store that clearly showed the offending.
After his arrest, Self told police that what he did was stupid and then outlined his theories about the victim's supposed nefarious reasons for parking where he did.
"The accused stated that he had eight to 12 beers over the course of the day and into the evening, admitting to being intoxicated - but still of sound mind - at the time of the offending."
