Neighbours offer to help resident after West Albury home gutted by fire

Fire investigators have examined a damaged West Albury home as neighbours offer to rally around the owner.
The resident of the Heather Court home was in Helsinki when the blaze broke out in the brick house about 8.30pm on Monday night.
Belinda Mead, who lives a short distance away, heard loud explosions as the home went up in flames and the roof collapsed on May 20.
She had been watching Farmer Wants a Wife on television as her husband cooked, and the pair had initially thought the smell of smoke was the barbecue or a bonfire.
"He came out and screamed 'the house is on fire'," Ms Mead said.
"As soon as we came out, we heard this massive bang.
"It was just so loud.
"The fire just took over, the flames just went up and the roof collapsed in on itself.
"It totally crumbled.
"It just seemed to get bigger and bigger, it was just horrible."
Every part of the home was gutted by the flames, with some walls collapsing during the incident.
The owner was on holiday and Ms Mead wondered what she would be coming home to.
"We want to do whatever we can to help them," she said.
"It's horrible.
"You're on a holiday and you come back to this devastation.
"We've got extra bedrooms and anything we can help with at all, we will rally together as a community, whatever they need."
A former resident of the home attended the scene on Tuesday, May 21.
They were visibly distressed as they viewed the damage.
Ms Mead said it was a wake up call in the lead up to the cooler period.
Fire and Rescue NSW Superintendent Stewart Alexander said crews in four trucks had attended, with 16 firefighters on the scene.
"There's significant damage to the premises," he said.
"Given the level of damage to the premises, it was an excellent effort from firefighters to protect the houses on either side.
"Unfortunately, despite their very good work, they weren't able to prevent the significant damage."
He said as a general warning, people should remain vigilant in the colder weather.
"Never leave anything within a metre of the heater," Superintendent Alexander said.
"Make sure you don't overload power boards and if you're going to start to use electric blankets, get an appropriate person to check they're OK and the wires aren't frayed.
"And importantly, make sure you have a working smoke alarm."
Fire investigators are yet to determine the cause of the blaze.
