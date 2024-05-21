Desperate Demons need to beat Spiders without their spearhead

A vastly improved Lockhart is expected to be without star spearhead Ron Harley Middleton for at least another week.
Harley Middleton hasn't played since hyper-extending his knee early in the clash against RWW Giants in round 3.
He booted bags of seven and six against league lesser-lights Billabong Crows and Culcairn in the opening two rounds.
Harley Middleton joined Lockhart this season after winning a flag with Mulwala where he booted a match-winning seven goals in the grand final.
Azzi medallist and Demon midfielder Abe Wooden said Harley Middleton would miss again this weekend against Howlong.
"Ron damaged his knee against the Giants when he hyper-extended it," Wooden said.
"It is not a major injury and he has had a few knee issues in the past.
"With Ron missing, it does hurt us structurally but I don't think we have been playing the sort of football that we are capable of as a team for the past month anyway.
"I think we have been under-performing and Ron's injury has nothing to do with that."
Lockhart sits just outside the top-six with a 3-3 record but is yet to claim a big scalp with the wins coming against Billabong Crows, Culcairn and Murray Magpies.
Wooden labelled the Demons' performance in round 6 against Henty as 'horrendous' after losing by a goal.
They matched Holbrook for a half last weekend before being kept goalless during the third term and losing by 34-points.
"We had a point to prove against Holbrook because the week before against Henty we were horrendous," he said.
"We copped a bit of criticism for the loss and a few of the supporters were questioning our effort.
"So we wanted a response and we matched Holbrook for a half but it's hard to stick with those better sides for four-quarters when you are undermanned.
"We haven't played Osborne yet but I rate Holbrook the best side that we have come up against so far this season."
Apart from Middleton the Demons have also been missing previous best and fairest winner Angus Grigg alongside Chayte Burkinshaw, Brandon Downie and Charlie Connors.
Wooden felt this weekend's clash against Howlong was a must-win in regards to their finals aspirations after letting a golden opportunity against Henty slip.
"We definitely need to win on the weekend," he said.
"After losing to Henty and having a look at the draw, we are going to need a big scalp or two to be guaranteed a finals berth.
"I think we will need to win at least 10, possibly 11, so these matches against sides like Howlong... we just need to win if we want to play finals.
"The Spiders seem to be finding some form over the past couple of weeks and won't be easy and have a bit to play for as well.
"Internally we feel we have got a side capable of playing finals, we just need to prove that now."
