Man admits to driving stolen car during pursuit, but says he didn't steal it

A man who led police on a wild cross-border chase in a stolen car has admitted to a pursuit charge, but denies stealing the vehicle and resisting police.
John Wayne Payne was arrested on Guinea Street on Monday, May 20, after crossing from Wodonga into Albury, as court documents show his passenger was wanted for about 60 charges.
The high speed chase came to an end when the Nissan Pathfinder's tyres were spiked, which caused the vehicle to partially catch alight.
Police said a white Subaru WRX had been spotted without plates near Felltimber Creek Road in Wodonga about 11.55am.
It sped onto the wrong side of the road while the air wing kept watch.
The car was dumped on University Drive and the group was picked up by a Peugeot, which failed to stop for officers on Melbourne Road.
That car was dumped before the occupants got into the stolen Pathfinder and travelled towards Albury.
The white Nissan travelled at high speeds and continued after the wheels were shredded by road spikes at Wodonga Place.
Payne and two women were arrested outside The Scots School.
Braedon Williams, who was allegedly a passenger, was also taken into custody.
He was already sought by police as part of Operation Amarok, which targets domestic violence offenders.
Payne's matter was listed in Albury Local Court on Tuesday, where he admitted to a charge of dangerous driving during a police pursuit.
Charges of car theft, hindering or resisting police, and having suspected stolen goods are being contested by the 32-year-old.
He was refused bail and will return on July 2.
Williams was charged with being carried in a stolen car and resisting police.
He was already wanted for about 60 charges including drug supply, receiving stolen property, disqualified driving, dealing with the proceeds of crime and using an offensive weapon to commit an indictable offences.
His matter was also listed in Albury court on Tuesday and he was refused bail, with his matters to return on June 4.
Three women arrested in connection to Monday's driving offences have been charged and bailed.
They will face court at a later date.
The owner of the damaged white Nissan said it had been stolen in Euroa about 8.30pm on Sunday, May 12.
"They are afraid the people will come back and do something worse."
She believes the town is being targeted due to a lack of a police presence at night.
