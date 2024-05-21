The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man admits to driving stolen car during pursuit, but says he didn't steal it

By Court Reporter
Updated May 21 2024 - 7:46pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Wayne Payne, pictured in the back of a police car after his arrest on Monday. File photo
John Wayne Payne, pictured in the back of a police car after his arrest on Monday. File photo

A man who led police on a wild cross-border chase in a stolen car has admitted to a pursuit charge, but denies stealing the vehicle and resisting police.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.