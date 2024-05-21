The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Captain who is 'ashamed' to be in Rural Fire Service hands in his resignation

By Local News
Updated May 22 2024 - 6:50am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Hawkins has quit the RFS after being frustrated by bureaucracy and red tape. File photo
John Hawkins has quit the RFS after being frustrated by bureaucracy and red tape. File photo

The captain of a southern NSW Rural Fire Service region has quit after stating he is "ashamed" to be part of the organisation.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.