Captain who is 'ashamed' to be in Rural Fire Service hands in his resignation

The captain of a southern NSW Rural Fire Service region has quit after stating he is "ashamed" to be part of the organisation.
John Hawkins handed in his letter of resignation on Sunday, May 19, after more than 20 years of service.
The group captain of an area encompassing Jingellic, Little Billabong, Lankeys Creek, Talmalmo, Wantagong and surrounds, said bureaucracy and frustration at the fire service had led to his decision.
"After the Green Valley fire I was ashamed to be part of the RFS," he said.
"Even more so now."
The Green Valley blaze occurred in the Upper Murray during the Black Summer fires.
Mr Hawkins said he had made police statements after the incident but wasn't called to give evidence at an inquest into the fires and the deaths that occurred.
He said water bombing aircraft that could have been used at the start of the blaze were instead left on the tarmac, "doing nothing when they were needed".
The final straw for Mr Hawkins came when he was told on Friday last week his 2005 Toyota LandCruiser, which can carry 600 litres of water, was being taken off him to be sold and no replacement would be given.
Mr Hawkins couldn't understand why he would lose the four-wheel-drive and why captains were told they couldn't have trucks that carry water.
"They just dictate to the volunteers, officers and captains," he said.
"It's just a Gestapo really and I'm just a bit sick of it.
"The LandCruiser has been a bone of contention for a while.
"They say a group captain shouldn't have a vehicle with water but I have that for protection at a fire.
"It's quite a responsive vehicle, it can get into rough country.
"If we get a fire I can get in there in 15 to 20 minutes, if you wanted to get a tanker in there it will have taken an hour."
Mr Hawkins said the RFS was letting down its volunteers.
The region's deputy group captain Jed Taylor shared a similar sentiment and also felt let down by the RFS during the 2019-20 fires.
"They were actually more of a hindrance," he said.
"We got more assistance from the Greater Hume Council than we did from the RFS.
"On a couple of occasions, they (the RFS) said they couldn't assist us in any way.
"Another time they ordered all trucks off the fire ground and Jingellic.
"The fire got away and burnt out all our friends further up the Upper Murray."
Mr Hawkins said he had "put up with 20-plus years of crap from bureaucrats" and enough was enough.
Coroner Teresa O'Sullivan made a range of recommendations after investigating the Black Summer fires.
The RFS was contacted for comment.
