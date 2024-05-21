Police investigating eight Wangaratta explosions in space of two months

A series of explosions across Wangaratta are being investigated by detectives.
Victoria Police said the incidents, believed to be caused by improvised explosive devices, occurred across eight locations in the regional city from April 13 to May 20.
Police said the explosions took place in the following spots:
"There have been no injuries or property damage," a police spokesperson said.
"Anyone who has witnessed any of the incidents, has CCTV, dashcam footage or any other information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au."
In other police news, a West Albury home was engulfed by flames around 8.30pm on Monday, May 20.
Fire crews were called to a Heather Court house, near Bonnie Doon Park, where the single storey brick property was well alight.
In the North East, Euroa mother Katrina Mawson called for increased police presence after her car was stolen and used in a high-speed chase across the Border, also on May 20.
