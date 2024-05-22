WARRANT WEDNESDAY: Men with facial and neck tattoos wanted by police

Murray River police are on the lookout for eight people with outstanding arrest warrants across the Border region.
Alex McLeod, 47, is wanted on an outstanding warrant on Wednesday, May 22.
He has facial tattoos, including one which appears to say SPQR, a white supremacist symbol.
He is known to frequent Albury and surrounds and was also wanted by police in 2019.
Albury man Robert Delphin, 34, is wanted on an outstanding warrant.
He has multiple facial tattoos, including a tear drop under his left eye.
Kenny Douglas, 20, has multiple warrants out in his name.
He is known to police around Albury and has visible neck and facial tattoos.
Albury woman Holly Waite, 26, has one warrant with police.
Erin Whitehead also known as Erin Donaldson, 31, has one warrant out for her arrest.
She is best known around the Albury area.
Kayla Carter, 38, is wanted by police for a range of offences and is known to frequent Albury, Corowa and Lockhart.
Meanwhile, Deniliquin police are seeking to locate 34-year-old Joshua Smith, who has multiple warrants.
He has a large tattoo across his neck and the top of his chest.
Kynan Borthwick, 33, known to be based in the Moama area, is also being sought by police.
Those with information on any of the wanted people are asked to call Albury police station on (02) 6023 9299, Deniliquin police station on (03) 5881 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
All information can be provided anonymously.
