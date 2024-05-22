Cardiac monitoring offers a lifeline for Australians in regional, remote areas

Warren Hamilton suffered a sudden cardiac arrest in 2021 at just 45-years-old

What started as a normal day turned into a life changing one for Warren Hamilton and his family when he suffered a sudden cardiac arrest in 2021 at just 45-years-old.

Emily, his wife, found Warren on the floor of their Albury-Wodonga home and began CPR while their 10-year-old son called an ambulance.

The incident came as a shock to the family with Warren being under 50 and living a healthy and active lifestyle.

Warren was airlifted to St Vincent's Hospital in Melbourne, 325-kilometres from home, where he was stabilised and received an implantable cardioverter defibrillator, a type of cardiac implantable electronic device (CIED).

This device manages slow and fast heart rates and is used in the treatment of selected patients with heart failure. Also known as arrhythmias, irregular heart rates can cause a range of symptoms including palpitations, dizzy spells, blackouts, sudden cardiac arrest, and death.

Warren was stabilised and received an implantable cardioverter defibrillator

Remote monitoring enables peace of mind

Warren, a sales and business development manager, is now 48 and despite living more than three hours away from the nearest metro area, can be reassured that his heart health is always remotely monitored by his cardiologist and cardiac technician.

He can even send an alert to his care team using an app on his phone if he feels like something isn't right.

His CIED is also able to automatically alert his cardiac care providers if there is abnormal activity - Warren once received a call from his cardiac specialist to check on his condition, just moments after his device delivered a shock due to irregular rhythm.

Remote monitoring eliminates the barrier of distance between himself in Wodonga and his specialist team.

"The device has given me the confidence to resume my normal routine, exercising, working and spending quality time with my family," Warren said.

"It is comforting for me and my family that my condition is always being monitored."

Warren's life now focuses on balance. He values his family time and his mental health a lot more and continues to maintain his physical health.

Life is now more of a balance between physical health, family time and mental health for Warren

Dr Ryan Spencer is a Consultant Physician specialising in Cardiology and General Medicine based in Geelong and, after growing up in rural Victoria, has been delivering remote care to patients since 2016.

"With the help of cardiac devices, patients like Warren can continue to live freely with the reassurance that their cardiac care team is always within reach when they need them, no matter where they are," said Dr Spencer.

Ongoing care vital for regional communities

Around 20 per cent of cardiac care services in Australia are delivered to people, like Warren, in regional and remote areas, with 56 per cent of these vital services supplied by the MedTech industry.

The health of a patient and the performance of their CIED are intimately related and regular monitoring is considered by healthcare professionals as an essential part of this.

"Cardiac care technologies enable remote monitoring with accurate and timely data collection, leading to more accurate assessments of patient conditions. Delivering cardiac care in remote areas without technology is like driving in the dark," Dr Spencer said.

This makes the increased demand for CIEDs, seven per cent year-on-year, coupled with the shortage of cardiac technicians, a troubling situation.

Currently, the MedTech industry supplies these technical workers to fill the care gap.

"I have seen firsthand how MedTech gives more freedom to both patients and doctors while maintaining accurate analyses of patient conditions," Dr Spencer said.



"Without the technologies we have access to today, patients would have to frequently visit the clinic, which for many regional patients means hours on the road, or vice versa, health care professionals would also be spending a lot more time visiting remote patients."



Tanya Hall, CEO and Founder of hearts4heart, advocates for patient access to essential care

Advocating for patient access to essential care

CEO and founder of hearts4heart, Tanya Hall, knows from personal experience that patient access to cardiac monitoring is essential, particularly for those everyday Australians living with heart disease in rural and regional areas.

"In remote parts of Australia, the impact of cardiovascular disease is heightened, highlighting the importance of patient access to cardiac implantable electronic devices and cardiac care services," Tanya said.

"These devices play a crucial role in providing remote monitoring and timely intervention, helping to alleviate the strain on public hospitals and providing reassurance for patients.

"They not only help to save lives but also contribute to more accessible healthcare for everyone by reducing the need for frequent in-person checks for the patient and physician, and can prevent unnecessary hospitalisations, alleviating the strain on overburdened health systems.