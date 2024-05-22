'A more viable option': Plan to help regional students consider uni life

For some Border high school students, going to university doesn't always feel like an option.
La Trobe University's Albury-Wodonga Regional Pathways program aims to change this outlook, encouraging students, particularly in lower socioeconomic schools, to consider tertiary education.
Braydon Vogel graduated from Murray High School last year and was part of the program.
He is now in his first year of studying a bachelor of biomedical science.
"It definitely helped get rid of the confidence barrier that is sort of built up because of how different people make out university to be," he said.
"And in them telling us how university is not really that much different to high school.
"It opens it as an opportunity to explore it and makes it a more viable option in comparison to other pathways."
The Regional Pathways program provides academic and learning support to senior school students, including a mentor program with La Trobe University students.
It is a fortnightly series of workshops providing tutoring support around study habits, preparing students for university life and connecting them with courses and career options.
Mr Vogel said it helped to talk to others about the university process, as he hadn't known many people who had studied there.
"The program has really helped in making it less anxious in going from high school to university and because of that, I'd get to focus much more on the assessments at hand," he said.
In 2023, 79 per cent of students involved in the program enrolled in higher education or were on track to do so.
The Lavington resident said he encouraged high school students to be a part of the program.
"It's very useful, a good opportunity and it usually doesn't take much out of your time," he said.
"So if you have the opportunity, definitely use the information that they offer us."
Head of campus Guinever Threlkeld said she wanted young people to be aware of the choices available to them.
"In our catchment area here, only 12.9 per cent of young people have a degree and that compares to 50 per cent of young people in metropolitan Melbourne," Dr Threlkeld said.
"So we have a real gap in participation in university."
She said this was a concern for the university and the community, so she was delighted to offer the program to help students realise their aspirations after school.
Hume Bank have donated $20,000 over two years, which will help grow the program from 86 to 175 students in 2025.
Hume Bank chief executive Stephen Capello said it was important for the bank to support accessibility to education.
"When you look at the statistics of accessing higher education in our community versus metro, you know it's a gap that needs to be addressed," he said.
"Higher education is one of those foundational elements that makes this community prosperous and advance in many, many ways."
The 2024 program is currently under way at James Fallon High School, Murray High School, Wodonga Senior Secondary College and Wangaratta High School, and is set to grow in the North East in term three.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.