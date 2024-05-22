Scooters in Albury clock up kilometres equal to five laps around Australia

The equivalent of more than five laps around Australia have been ridden on shared e-scooters almost six months into a year-long trial in Albury.
Micromobility company Beam's 300 purple e-scooters have travelled more than 80,000 kilometres in the Border city since their introduction on December 15, 2023.
Beam spokesperson Michelle Leong said it equated to more than 43,000 trips.
"Riders are riding an average of two kilometres per trip," she said.
"E-scooter usage is highest from 3pm to 6pm during the week, with e-scooter usage peaking between 6pm and 9pm on Fridays and Saturdays, and Sunday afternoons from 2pm.
"We're seeing huge potential for shared micromobility to provide transport connections to residents and visitors in Albury, and replace trips that would otherwise be taken in a car."
Ms Leong said the vast majority of riders were doing the right thing by sticking to the rules such as a 10kmh speed limit on shared paths and 20kmh in bike lanes.
"We're pleased to see riders engaging with our Beam Safe Academy and following the rules," she said.
"However, our three-strikes policy is in place and riders face suspension and permanent bans for bad riding and parking offences.
"We want riders to know that riding and parking safely is their responsibility, and that our team is out there enforcing the rules."
The scooters have drawn criticism from some sections of the community for being left dumped around the city.
Beam has confirmed it will end its e-scooter and e-bike service in Lake Macquarie on Friday, May 24.
Lake Macquarie was the first council in NSW to commit to a e-scooter trial, which commenced in December 2022.
Beam said the limited operating area for shared e-scooters in Lake Macquarie was a key factor behind the decision.
Ms Leong said this situation would have no impact on the Albury trial.
