Enjoy spacious living in immaculate home

Surrounded by established gardens and nestled in the tranquil Ettamogah Rise Estate, this beautifully designed home is a place where luxury meets functionality.
Selling agent Jack Stean said this home offers a serene escape for families or those looking to downsize from larger acreage properties.
"Every detail has been carefully considered to create the ultimate family home," he said.
"Modern and immaculate, this home is sure to impress and will certainly appeal to families seeking unique character and quality."
The home features a spacious layout, with five bedrooms and a dedicated home office, offering the perfect blend of both relaxation and productivity.
The stunning kitchen is adorned with stone benches and top of the line appliances, making this a haven for cooking enthusiasts and entertainers alike.
The attention to detail extends to the ensuite bathroom, which is a true oasis of relaxation with an oversized shower, double vanities, and a free-standing bathtub. Designed with growing families in mind, the home is divided into two wings.
The master bedroom and study form a private sanctuary in one wing, while the children's wing offers a rumpus room, a family bathroom and a second ensuite.
The three central living areas seamlessly connects these spaces and opens out to the alfresco area.
The family pool is a highlight of the outdoor space with enclosed glass panel fencing for security and easy supervision from the main living area.
The area also includes an undercover deck. Powered by solar panels with a 6.6kW storage battery, it's both environmentally friendly and cost effective, creating sustainable living at its best.
Car enthusiasts will appreciate the triple garage with internal access, providing both convenience and security for vehicles.
The property also boasts ample shedding including a double bay shed with separate driveway access.
Set on a generous 4,018m2 (approx.) allotment, this home provides a semi-rural outlook only moments from schools, walking tracks and the highway for easy access to Albury and Wodonga.
