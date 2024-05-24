Discover privacy, productivity and potential in Wymah property

BED 2 | BATH 1 | CAR -
'Balanda' offers privacy, productivity and convenience in one of the most popular and vibrant rural districts and communities in the Albury Wodonga area.
A cleared and private area with Wymah Road access offers an excellent 21 x 8m purpose-built shed with concrete floor, power and 20,000 gallons of rainwater storage. There are also council approved bathroom facilities with registered septic.
An outstanding open plan living area, hot water plus NBN satellite connections available. A slow combustion wood fire and large workshop add to the appeal of this dwelling.
The block has excellent fencing both around and inside the block, and is divided into clear areas: a lower Lake Hume grazing area - depending on water levels - and about 40 acres of cleared grazing country boasting a selection of mature River Red Gums, Stringybark and a variety of native gums.
Enjoy the use of your own sheep and horse handling facilities and equestrian arena, which are additions to this lifestyle property.
