Luxury and practicality in home with timeless elegance

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
Welcome to this architecturally designed family home, a perfect blend of timeless elegance and modern convenience.
Located in a sought-after area of Thurgoona, this residence offers an exceptional lifestyle for discerning homeowners seeking both luxury and practicality.
As you approach, you are greeted by meticulously landscaped gardens and an edgy facade that exudes curb appeal.
Step inside to discover expansive split level open concept living areas bathed in natural light, featuring high ceilings and polished hardwood floors.
The home comprises four generously sized bedrooms, each designed with comfort and style in mind.
The master suite is a private sanctuary, complete with a luxurious ensuite bathroom featuring an oversized shower, and dual vanities.
Additional bedrooms share the well-appointed main bathroom, and separate toilet/powder room with modern fixtures and finishes.
When you step outside you are greeted by your own private backyard oasis.
The expansive patio area is ideal for al fresco dining and summer barbecues, while the lush lawn offers plenty of space for children to play and adults to relax.
The property includes a versatile shed, perfect for additional storage or a potential workshop, enhancing the functionality of the outdoor space.
This sophisticated family home, with its impeccable design, promises a lifestyle of comfort and luxury.
