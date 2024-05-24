The Border Mail
Home/Photos and Video

Luxury and practicality in home with timeless elegance

Jacinta Dickins
By Jacinta Dickins
May 24 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Located in a sought-after area of Thurgoona, this residence offers an exceptional lifestyle for discerning homeowners seeking both luxury and practicality. Picture supplied.
Located in a sought-after area of Thurgoona, this residence offers an exceptional lifestyle for discerning homeowners seeking both luxury and practicality. Picture supplied.

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jacinta Dickins

Jacinta Dickins

Features and Special Publications Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.