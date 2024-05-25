The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Business

Fuel company's Border presence growing with takeover of former BP site

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
May 25 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The former BP service station on David Street in North Albury will reopen as Pearl Energy on Monday, May 27. Picture by James Wiltshire
The former BP service station on David Street in North Albury will reopen as Pearl Energy on Monday, May 27. Picture by James Wiltshire

A North Albury service station that suddenly closed at the start of the year will reopen under a new name on Monday, May 27.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

Beau Greenway is a journalist at The Border Mail. He likes to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.