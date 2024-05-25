Fuel company's Border presence growing with takeover of former BP site

A North Albury service station that suddenly closed at the start of the year will reopen under a new name on Monday, May 27.
Pearl Energy will open on the former BP site on David Street, near Albury cemetery.
Franchisee Ronak Patel, who also owns Wodonga's Pearl Energy store on Lawrence Street behind the roundabout near the Water Tower, as well as Mobil in Corowa, and a further five Pearl Energy outlets in Wagga, said the business would be a competitive addition to the Albury market.
"We will have very competitive prices," he said.
"It will be good competition for OTR and APCO."
The BP petrol station closed on January 9, leaving dozens of customers frustrated.
Wagga-based Active Fuel Services was contracted to replace the fuel infrastructure with new tanks and bowsers.
A new petrol price board has been installed, but existing green signage around the roof above the bowsers and the store, linked to BP, is yet to be replaced.
It traded as Finco Road Pantry in the 1980s.
Pearl Energy has more than 120 stores across NSW, Victoria, Queensland and South Australia.
Another North East Pearl Energy outlet is soon to be opened in Wangaratta.
