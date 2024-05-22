Ute takes out power pole in Riverina town's main street

The main street of a Riverina town and a highway was closed in both directions after a ute crashed into a power pole.
Emergency services were called to the Newell Highway at Ulupna Street, Finley, about 7.20am on Wednesday, May 22, following reports of a single-vehicle crash in the town's centre.
The driver of the ute, towing a loaded trailer, was not injured in the crash.
Fire and Rescue NSW Riverina zone commander Superintendent Stewart Alexander said the crash caused a power pole to fall across the street in the middle of the town.
Essential Energy and police attended the scene.
Essential energy hoped to restore power within a few hours to buildings on the west side of the highway.
The Live Traffic NSW Transport Management Centre advised motorists diversions were in place, with light vehicles urged to used local roads and heavy vehicles are being directed to pass one direction at a time.
