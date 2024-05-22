The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Ute takes out power pole in Riverina town's main street

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
May 22 2024 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Driver unscathed after ute takes out power pole in Finley's main street. Picture by Fire and Rescue NSW
Driver unscathed after ute takes out power pole in Finley's main street. Picture by Fire and Rescue NSW

The main street of a Riverina town and a highway was closed in both directions after a ute crashed into a power pole.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Crime and Breaking News Reporter

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have six years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.