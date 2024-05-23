Winery's fundraiser to fight cancer banks big for much-needed charity

Pink was the theme and a beloved member of their family the inspiration for a Wahgunyah winery's big fundraiser for cancer.
Cofield Wine's efforts resulted in $42,555 being handed over to the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre.
Marketing and brand manager Bron Tyrell said this was a combination of sales of its limited edition Dove Rose and the Pink Pedal Party in November 2023.
"We're beyond proud," Mrs Tyrell said.
"This was the fourth year we've made a wine specifically for the fundraiser.
"Two thousand bottles of wine were made and $10 from every bottle went towards the final tally."
Mrs Tyrell said what made the fundraising efforts special was how it honoured winery founder Max Cofield's wife, Karen, who died from cancer in 2017.
"It is the reason behind the start of the Pink Pedal Party and limited edition wine".
The Pink Pedal party involved a luncheon held on the winery's lawn.
Participants were invited to dress in pink and were welcome to ride to the event - on their decorated pink bike - from Rutherglen.
In producing the wine, Cofield asked its artist, Lisa Bishop, to create something incorporating a dove.
Mrs Tyrell said that was because doves "represented hope and courage".
"And that's fitting for those in the difficult times fighting cancer and those who have lost their battle," she said.
Mrs Tyrell said Cofield had now donated about $113,000 to the cancer centre.
"It's important to us," she said.
"There are many worthy causes out there and it means so much for us, the business that we get continued support from our customers, local businesses and individuals.
"We couldn't raise the funds without their support."
"Every little bit helps when the community gets behind us."
