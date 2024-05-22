The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

'Give caravan park operators first chance'

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
May 23 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A new lease granted to a company to operate Rutherglen's caravan park has proven to be contentious and raised concerns over future agreements with other sites. Picture by Mark Jesser
A new lease granted to a company to operate Rutherglen's caravan park has proven to be contentious and raised concerns over future agreements with other sites. Picture by Mark Jesser

Indigo Council should give existing caravan park operators first right of refusal when their leases come up for renewal, Liberal politician Bill Tilley says.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.