'Give caravan park operators first chance'

Indigo Council should give existing caravan park operators first right of refusal when their leases come up for renewal, Liberal politician Bill Tilley says.
The member for Benambra was commenting after shire councillors were split over the granting of a lease to Holiday Park Management (HPM) Australia to administer the Rutherglen Caravan and Tourist Park from July 1, 2024.
Amid concerns about conflicts of interest, the council voted 4-3 in favour of HPM Australia despite that company being linked to a consultancy firm ODIN360 which had undertaken master plans for caravan parks in the shire.
Incumbent Rutherglen park operator Dennis Exton opted not to put in a bid for the lease, having had legal advice that raised alarm over the relevant documentation.
"Clearly the Rutherglen owner just wants to move on but the owners of parks in Yackandandah, Beechworth and Chiltern should be given first right of refusal," Mr Tilley said.
"They need certainty to invest in their parks.
"What confidence can they have when they've seen what happened in Rutherglen, when they've seen the new lease documents and had legal advice that says the clauses are 'unusual' and too onerous?"
Indigo Council chief executive Trevor Ierino defended the leasing process, which involved a 21-year agreement being given to HDM, which has two parks in Gippsland, and indicated it would be repeated.
"We have an obligation to ensure that all parties have access to tenders such as these - whether it be the exclusive use of land or a major construction contract, the principle is the same," Mr Ierino said.
"Everyone has the opportunity to tender, including existing operators, and we welcome this.
"To not follow this process in the future would be contravening anti-competition laws."
Mr Tilley also said it was apparent the process would raise fears.
"It's hard to imagine there wouldn't be alarm bells ringing when the preferred and only tenderer has clear links to the consultancy that created the master plan for the Indigo Council caravan parks, the expression of interest process and draft lease document," he said.
However, Mr Ierino played down the unease that may have been generated.
"Conflicts of interest are common, particularly in small communities and in industries such as caravan park management where prior or different business dealings are common," Mr Ierino said.
"The conflicts or potential conflicts declared as part of the Rutherglen caravan park lease tender process, have each been managed in a professional and appropriate manner and disclosed publicly for transparency.
"Out of an abundance of caution and to reassure our community of the robust processes that are implemented when conflicts arise, we sought legal advice and a peer review to determine that no special advantage or disadvantage had occurred.
"To suggest anything to the contrary is simply untrue and we welcome anyone with concerns to discuss them with us directly."
