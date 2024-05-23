WEATHER WATCH: Active cold front brings frosts in Riverina and North East

It has been that way for most of the time since November last year. This month in Perth up to May 19, the mean maximum temperature is 26.3 degrees, more than four degrees above normal and looks set to break the record for the warmest ever May of both 2003 and 2009, which did set up a mild, slightly wetter than normal winter in our regions, but high temperatures for November and early December, then a wetter than average summer. The Riverina and North East Victoria both had a somewhat dry summer in both 2003-04 and 2009-10 except for heavy rain in February 2010.

