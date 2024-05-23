The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Column

WEATHER WATCH: Active cold front brings frosts in Riverina and North East

By Peter Nelson
May 23 2024 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A very cold SSW airstream has resulted in widespread heavy frosts across the Border, North East and Riverina regions. Picture by Shutterstock
A very cold SSW airstream has resulted in widespread heavy frosts across the Border, North East and Riverina regions. Picture by Shutterstock

It has continued to be notably warmer and drier than normal during May at Perth.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.