The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

'A feeling of inequity': Border principal calls for change to support program

Madilyn McKinley
By Madilyn McKinley
May 23 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wodonga's St Monica's Primary School principal Jacqui Partington, is calling on the Victorian government to include all families as part of the School Saving Bonus. Picture by James Wiltshire
Wodonga's St Monica's Primary School principal Jacqui Partington, is calling on the Victorian government to include all families as part of the School Saving Bonus. Picture by James Wiltshire

A Border primary Catholic school principal has described a new state government family support scheme as a "disappointment."

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madilyn McKinley

Madilyn McKinley

Journalist

Journalist at The Border Mail. You can contact me at madilyn.mckinley@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.