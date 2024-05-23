'A feeling of inequity': Border principal calls for change to support program

A Border primary Catholic school principal has described a new state government family support scheme as a "disappointment."
The Victorian budget announced a $400 School Saving Bonus, part of a $287 million package, for all children at government schools but only eligible concession card holders at non-government schools.
St Monica's Primary School principal Jacqui Partington, is calling for the scheme to be revised so it is fair for all.
"I think there's a real feeling of disappointment for families in Victoria, particularly those families that miss out because of just their choice of school," she said.
"There's a feeling of inequity as well, a feeling of just wondering why they think, anyone would think that all of our families, all people, we don't discriminate from race, colour, creed, religion, anything like that.
"And we feel like people are being discriminated against because of the school that they're choosing their children to go to."
St Monica's Primary School in Wodonga is one of 56 schools in the Sandhurst Diocese, where about 13 per cent of families hold healthcare cards and are eligible for the program.
Ms Partington is calling on the Victorian government to change the bonus and says families at her school are missing out on money that could be used for the benefit of the child.
"They're being overlooked, but they're only being overlooked in certain parts of society," she said.
"So it's if they attend a government school, they're not overlooked, but if they choose a different school system, they are overlooked.
"And that's where the inequity is, because there's a lot of families, no matter what system of schooling they've chosen for their child, that are really struggling to put a meal on the table, to clothe their children in the school uniform or to pay their electricity bill."
She has written letters to the school community and has reached out to local MPs to "agitate" the Victorian government and let them know the bonus is not fair.
Western Australia has also announced a Student Assistance Payment, which all government, non-government and home education students are eligible to receive.
"I think that the WA government have seen reason and obviously have taken the common good approach and the most equitable, fair approach for all their constituents," Ms Partington said.
"I think we really need to loudly send a message to Victoria that the WA government have taken the lead on this.
"We should follow that and we should make sure that the families that need the support the most get it."
Catholic Education Sandhurst executive director Kate Fogarty described the move as unjust.
"Like government schools, the majority of our Catholic school families fall within the low and middle-income brackets," she said.
"Despite being taxpayers, they have been excluded from this initiative."
A Victorian government spokesperson has encouraged for Ms Partington and Catholic Education Sandhurst to speak with the federal government about their concerns.
"The Victorian government runs the government school system and that's our focus," the spokesperson said.
"But we recognise some families in non-government schools are doing it tough - so we are targeting support to those who need it most.
"If the peak bodies have a concern, we encourage them to raise this with the federal government who are the majority funders of non-government schools.
"Around 40,000 to 50,000 non-government school students will be eligible for the support. Healthcare card holders or students with parents/carers receiving another Centrelink means tested concession card (such as disability support pension, JobSeeker, veterans gold card)."
