Community invited to discuss 500-megawatt North East battery project

A renewable energy company will hold drop-in sessions to address concerns and field questions about a proposed lithium battery site on Dederang farmland.
Trina Solar, the second company to consider Dederang for a battery energy storage system (BESS) project, will hold two information sessions on Wednesday, May 29, from 1pm to 6pm, and Thursday, May 30, between 7.30am and 12.30pm.
Representatives from Trina Solar will attend the meetings at Dederang Recreation Reserve clubhouse to discuss the proposal and answer questions.
The company plans to build a 500-megawatt lithium battery system located about 1.7 kilometres south west of the Dederang Terminal Station on Yackandandah-Dederang Road.
Before Trina Solar's proposal, Mint Renewables had already struck a deal with two landowners last year to create a 400-megawatt BESS.
Jose Flores, head of development at Trina Solar, said feedback from the sessions would be used to inform the company's planning application.
"Our aim is to ensure (the community's) voices are heard, concerns are addressed, and ideas are considered throughout the development application process," he said.
Both projects have received opposition from neighbouring residents.
The group Friends of the Kiewa and Alpine Valleys has raised concerns regarding bushfire risks, chemical contamination of waterways and soil (should a fire occur), and skyrocketing insurance premiums.
When the Trina Solar project was first announced, neighbouring dairy farmer Teresa Hicks said she was afraid "forever chemicals", such as hydrogen fluoride and hydrofluoric acid, could contaminate her water supply.
Mr Flores said Trina Solar was currently assessing the project's limitations and restrictions, with the findings informing the final planning permit application.
"We recognise the community's concerns about the project's potential impacts, and we want to reassure residents and neighbours that we are committed to meeting all relevant safety requirements and standards, especially regarding bushfire risk," he said.
"Trina Solar will continue to seek guidance from the CFA to ensure the final design meets all requirements and standards."
The construction timeline for the project will depend on several factors, including planning approval, selecting a construction company, receiving grid connection approvals, and completing the financial close process.
Once contractors are appointed, the build is expected to take about 18 months.
Trina Solar said the project would employ about 50 full-time construction workers during the build and up to 10 contractors annually.
