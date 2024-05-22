Young Hopper will contest cop claim he delivered knock-out blow on field

A North Albury footballer charged after allegedly punching another player unconscious in a match on Anzac Day will fight the allegation.
Albury Local Court was told on Wednesday, May 22, that Riley Smith was pleading not guilty to the single charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
The plea was entered by defence lawyer Mark Cronin before Albury court registrar Wendy Howard.
Smith is accused of assaulting Joshua Hudson during the North Albury versus Albury reserves match on April 25.
The incident in question is claimed to have occurred during an off-the-ball incident.
The charge alleges that Smith punched Hudson in the jaw during the clash at the Albury Sportsground, with the blow knocking him out.
Hudson, 25, was hospitalised and some time later reported the allegation to authorities.
Ms Howard further adjourned the charge to a further mention on July 10.
