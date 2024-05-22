Transport trial still brings division

Janet Howie here today, and for the next little while, to highlight a few of our top stories.
Have you taken any of the 43,000-odd e-scooter trips in Albury since December? As Beau Greenway reports, the 12-month trial is rolling along towards its halfway point. But this form of transport continues to divide opinion among our readers.
As does Australia Day, even though the next one is still many months away. Wodonga councillors have discussed their 2025 plans, take a look at our article by Anthony Bunn.
In other news, concerns among parents about the impact of social media are front and centre, as the federal and state governments discuss how best to keep young people safe. Sophie Else speaks to Border parents, who want to see changes, but wonder what might work.
Check out these stories, and more, in the headlines below.
All the best for your Thursday and thanks for reading.
Janet Howie, The Border Mail, deputy editor
