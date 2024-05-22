Dozens of arrests in huge police blitz, drugs, gun parts, weapons seized

Police have seized a 3D printer and printed gun parts, drugs, cash and weapons during a massive police operation involving high speed pursuits, outlaw motorbike gangs and drug dealers.
Victorian and NSW officers have so far made 54 arrests and pressed 173 charges, with more than 100 officers involved in this week's blitz.
There are dozens of extra police on the Border for Operation Blue Ember, which has focused on outlaw bikies and organised crime members.
The blitz, which started on Monday, May 20, has seen a group of people arrested after a stolen car fled from Wodonga into Albury.
The stolen Nissan Pathfinder, driven by John Wayne Payne, was hit was road spikes on Monday morning, which caused the vehicle to catch on fire.
Payne, wanted man Braedon Williams, and three women were taken into custody outside The Scots School.
The Victoria Police Air Wing was involved in the chase across Albury, and the same unit helped track Benjamin James Groves a short time later.
Multiple triple zero calls were made when they spotted Grove's silver Hyundai Getz heading north into oncoming traffic on the Hume Freeway.
Groves was arrested after being found hiding in the backyard of a home on Lacebark Court in Thurgoona.
He had travelled at more than 50kmh above the speed limit.
Earlier in the day NSW officers raided a Lavington home linked to a senior outlaw bikie.
Officers found four bags with drugs, $1400 in cash, scales and other items linked to drug supply about 6.10am.
A 63-year-old man was charged with drug supply and bailed to Albury court on June 19.
Police also seized a knuckle duster during a gun and weapon check at a West Albury home at 11am.
In other incidents, VIPER Taskforce members raided a Wodonga home on Tuesday and found a 3D printer, printed gun parts, ice, cocaine and a stolen motorbike.
A 39-year-old Wodonga man was charged with ice and marijuana possession, car theft, and weapons and firearms offences.
The same unit raided a Wangaratta home on Tuesday and seized GHB, ice, and cash, and charged a 43-year-old man with possessing a traffickable quantity of drugs and possessing the proceeds of crime.
VIPER members have made 28 arrests so far during the operation, which runs until Friday, and laid 78 charges.
Public order police have also been on the Border, with 320 breath tests conducted up to Wednesday and a range of speeding and other driving offences detected.
Victorian Detective Inspector Craig Darlow said the operation aimed to disrupt criminal networks and outlaw motorcycle gangs.
"Outlaw motorcycle gangs are recognised as having high levels of involvement in illicit drug importation, production and distribution, illicit firearms trafficking and money laundering as well as extreme violent crime," he said.
"Alongside our partners and with specialist taskforces such as VIPER and Echo, we will continue to use our full range of capabilities to proactively target OMCGs and those people involved in organised crime at every opportunity.
"There can be a perception that it is easier to hide in the country.
"That is simply not true.
"If you are involved in organised criminal activity, you will be detected and you will be held accountable, irrespective of a state border.
"Our message to OMCGs, their facilitators and those people associated with organised crime is clear - we are working together, and we will be relentless.
"You cannot hide, and we will not stop."
NSW Detective Acting Inspector Glen Baker said police had saturated the area.
"The extra resources on the ground here have not only boosted the capabilities of crime-fighting but will ideally have a lasting impact in crime prevention going forward," he said.
"Organised crime in Australia isn't contained by borders, so law enforcement can't be either.
"That's why this operation was both so necessary and so successful."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.