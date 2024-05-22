The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Dozens of arrests in huge police blitz, drugs, gun parts, weapons seized

By Blair Thomson
Updated May 23 2024 - 12:59pm, first published 9:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police search a Hibbett Crescent home in Wodonga on Tuesday.
Police search a Hibbett Crescent home in Wodonga on Tuesday.

Police have seized a 3D printer and printed gun parts, drugs, cash and weapons during a massive police operation involving high speed pursuits, outlaw motorbike gangs and drug dealers.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.