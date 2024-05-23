The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Car engulfed by fire outside Wodonga home, police investigating

BT
By Blair Thomson
Updated May 23 2024 - 10:05am, first published 10:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The gutted Holden outside a Robert Crescent home in Wodonga. Picture by Blair Thomson
The gutted Holden outside a Robert Crescent home in Wodonga. Picture by Blair Thomson

A car has been engulfed by fire outside a Wodonga home during an early morning incident.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BT

Blair Thomson

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.