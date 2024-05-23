Car engulfed by fire outside Wodonga home, police investigating

A car has been engulfed by fire outside a Wodonga home during an early morning incident.
Fire crews were called to the Robert Crescent property about 2.15am on Thursday, May 23.
A silver VX Holden Commodore parked just metres from the brick house was well alight.
Firefighters extinguished the blaze but the car was destroyed.
The vehicle appeared to have been covered by a blue tarp before the fire.
Police are investigating the cause of the blaze.
Anyone with information can call 1800 333 000.
